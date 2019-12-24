All-Pro Free Agent Wide Receiver Wants Work out With Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are having an exciting season on the field fueled by plenty of offense, and a free agent wide receiver has taken notice and wants in.

Dez Bryant, former Dallas Cowboys pass catcher, listed the Ravens amongst the teams he’d most like to try out for, admitting he wanted to see what was “up” with New Orleans, New England, the Ravens and Kansas City if he didn’t work out a deal with the Cowboys.

Yep for next year… train real hard be a deadly weapon in the red zone if not I’ll try to see what’s up with these teams NO,NE,BAl,KC https://t.co/Q060lKt1Ye — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 23, 2019

This isn’t the first time the Ravens and Bryant had been mentioned in the same breath. The team gave him a look a year ago in April, but he ended up not signing after the sides could not work out an agreement on contract length.

Here’s a look at the piece from then by Chris Wesseling of NFL.com regarding the deal the Ravens and Bryant tried to work out already:

“Baltimore has indeed shown the most interest in signing Bryant, but the two sides couldn’t agree on contract length, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, via a source informed of the situation. The Ravens needed a multiyear deal to fit Bryant’s number under the salary cap, per Rapoport. The former Cowboys star, conversely, is seeking a one-year contract that will enable him to test the market again in 2019. In other words, Bryant is banking on a bounce-back year to rehabilitate his league-wide value.”

Instead of doing that, Bryant stayed on the sidelines this season, but it’s possible he never lost his interest in locking up with Lamar Jackson and a Baltimore offense which has been very exiting in 2019.

Now that the Ravens have found plenty of other weapons for Jackson, it will be interesting to see if they even have interest in signing someone like Bryant anymore, especially after the two sides couldn’t reach a deal last spring.

Dez Bryant Stats

There’s no questioning the fact that Bryant has been one of the better wideouts in the game. In his career with Dallas, Bryant put up 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in his career with the Cowboys, which spanned from 2010-2017. Bryant was a dominant red zone player and a guy who could match up with anyone physically.

Bryant made 3 Pro Bowls from 2013-2016 during his time with the Cowboys, and was an NFL All-Pro in 2014 when he led the league in touchdowns. Bryant was released by the Cowboys after 2017, and returned to New Orleans only to tear his achilles tendon immediately after, but has remained interested in coming back again ever since.

Ravens Fans React to Dez Bryant’s Comment

Many would think fans would embrace the idea of a superstar like Bryant showing interest in their team, but many Baltimore fans are not forgetting the fact that Bryant had a chance to join the team last offseason and said no, and are choosing to think their team is better off without Bryant in the mix.

Here’s a look at how the Baltimore fans are reacting in the moment:

Oh, so NOW you want to play for the Ravens… — 🎄12 Daves Of Christmas🎄 (@baltimoredavey) December 23, 2019

@DezBryant sorry you didn’t sign with us when you could have. How do you like us now? #ravens #BigTruss 💜💜💜 — Tanya Watters (@1nocalchk) December 17, 2019

Should have taken the deal the Ravens offered — CoHeir Multimedia (@coheirmedia) December 23, 2019

You could have been a raven but you turned down their 3 year $21 million contract…. 😂😂😂😂 — Chad Dye (@ChaDye320) December 23, 2019

Safe to say that folks might not be that thrilled with the idea of Bryant coming on the team at this point after he already rejected Baltimore’s offer and overtures last offseason.

Regardless, Bryant apparently still does want to play with the Ravens and could be a team he looks at in 2020.

READ NEXT: Ravens Reveal Players Sitting vs. Steelers