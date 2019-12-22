Dwayne Haskins Injury: Latest Updates & Fantasy Outlook

Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins suffered what appeared to be an ankle injury after being sacked by New York Giants edge rusher Markus Golden in the third quarter of their contest on Sunday.

Haskins, who was in the midst of one of the best games of his rookie season, was helped off the field and then carted to the locker room.

The Redskins have listed him as questionable to return in the second half.

Here is video of the play where Haskins was brought down and injured:

Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins was carted off to the locker room after this injury. (Via @NFL_DovKleiman) pic.twitter.com/ooJdjAypwL — SportsLine (@SportsLine) December 22, 2019

The rookie out of Ohio State completed 12-of-14 passes in the first half for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

For those relying on Haskins in their championship games in fantasy football this week, Haskins has already put up a decent chunk of points but his fantasy owners will be holding out hope he can return to the field.

As of 3 p.m. ET, Haskins had returned from the locker room to the sideline but has been downgraded to doubtful to return to the game.