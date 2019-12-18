DeSean Jackson Provides Update on Possible Eagles Playoff Return

There is a small chance the Eagles will get a friendly face back next month. They could use his game-changing speed.

DeSean Jackson was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 5, a move that ended his regular season. There was always an outside shot the speedy receiver could return for the playoffs and now it seems like that is a strong possibility. Jackson updated his status the other day and sounded positive and upbeat.

Jackson would be eligible to return in the divisional round of the playoffs, so the Eagles would have to win a wild-card round game without him. Of course, the team has to win two regular-season games before they even get to that point.

“I’m doing everything I can continuously to put myself in the best position I can to get to 100-percent and even better than that, 110-percent,” Jackson told reporters, via 6abc’s Jeff Skvervsky. “Just taking it day by day but we’ll see when the time presents itself. We’ll see and hopefully I’ll be ready.”

Jackson underwent successful core muscle surgery to repair an abdominal strain that had kept him sidelined since Week 2. There was some controversy surrounding the delay in getting the procedure, but it’s all water under the bridge if the Eagles sneak into the playoffs and get Jackson back. Stay tuned.

Jordan Howard May Return Versus Dallas

The Eagles may be getting another major weapon back on the field sooner than the playoffs. Running back Jordan Howard had been targeting a Week 16 return and appears on track to start Sunday.

Sources told Heavy.com that Howard was “very close” to returning this week. There was also a report from NBC10’s John Clark that Howard was “getting close” and could be ready to face Dallas.

Doug Pederson didn’t confirm or deny those reports, but the head coach said that Howard was “trending in the right direction.” Of course, Pederson was quick to temper expectations by saying there was no change in his status.

That would seem to indicate that Howard still hasn’t been cleared for contact and he cannot play in a game until he passes that final hurdle.

“Everybody is trending in the right direction,” Pederson said. “I’m optimistic.”

The other injured players include Lane Johnson (ankle), Derek Barnett (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee). Pederson reiterated earlier this week that he wouldn’t put anyone out there that wasn’t ready to go.

“Bottom line is I’m not going to risk further injury with anybody for a game,” Pederson said. “But if they are capable of playing in this football game, then we’ll make that determination later in the week.”

