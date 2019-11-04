DeSean Jackson Honors Sixers in Motivational Instagram Message [LOOK]

The best-case scenario for DeSean Jackson is four to six weeks of recovery time. More likely, he won’t return at all.

That was the bad news coming down from the NovaCare Complex late Monday afternoon after the Eagles announced their star receiver was heading to the surgery table. It was a procedure that should have happened after Week 2. But hindsight, well, you know the saying. Jackson made his emotions known via Instagram in a motivational post.

In it, the 32-year-old borrowed a fan-favorite phrase from another professional sports franchise in Philadelphia. Jackson said he was “angrier than anybody” and told Eagles fans to “trust the process.” The note was immediately met with heartfelt replies from teammates, including Alshon Jeffery, Miles Sanders and former Eagle Freddie Mitchell.

Fans also took to Twitter to wish Jackson a speedy recovery. The term “Trust the Process” was adopted by the Sixers and used to describe their controversial “tanking” method to procure future draft picks like Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. The process worked, too. The Sixers are sitting at a perfect 5-0 atop the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings.

Miles Sanders Rings Bell at Sixers-Timberwolves Game

The Eagles and Sixers have been enjoying a supportive back-and-forth this year. Several Eagles players took in the Sixers-Timberwolves game on Oct. 30 from a suite and rookie Miles Sanders rang the ceremonial bell before tipoff.

It was a true sign of brotherhood among the city’s two most successful franchises. Alshon Jeffery, Carson Wentz, Mack Hollins, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Dallas Goedert, Jason Peters and Josh McCown were among those in attendance.

The Sixers won the game 117-95 in convincing fashion over Minnesota but the contest was marred by an epic fight between center Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns. Both players were ejected and later suspended two games apiece. It led to a hilarious response from the always-witty Lane Johnson on social media as he told the Sixers to “tag me in” for the next on-court throwdown.

Ben Simmons Shows Strong Support for Eagles

Sixers guard Ben Simmons has been flashing support for the Eagles all year. He was shown on the big screen wearing a personalized jersey and pumping up the crowd during their home game against the New York Jets.

On Sunday afternoon, Simmons took to Twitter and posted “Let’s Go Birds” before the Eagles hosted the Bears at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles won 22-14 in a ground-and-pound type of game.

Simmons was responding to a post from Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery, the same player who almost single-handedly cost the Eagles a victory. Jeffery’s three drops — all coming on crucial third-down conversions — was the underlying storyline from an otherwise positive day. The Eagles head into their bye week with a 5-4 record, with the New England Patriots on the horizon.

