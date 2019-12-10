Eagles Starting Right Tackle Possibly Tears ACL [WATCH]

Lane Johnson may be done for the season. Hopefully, he recovers in time for next season.

The Eagles starting right tackle was carted off the field late in the second quarter of “Monday Night Football” after his apparently tearing his ACL. Maybe his MCL, too.

Johnson’s knee twisted in an ugly manner as the Giants’ Dalvin Tomlinson and Carson Wentz both landed awkwardly on his left ankle. Johnson lay on the field writhing in pain before going off to the medical tent. The Eagles officially ruled Johnson out with an ankle injury and listed him questionable to return.

Johnson, of course, was recently awarded a huge contract extension that made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in football. Not only is he arguably the best right tackle in the NFL, he’s also one of the undisputed leaders in the Eagles’ locker room. His production on and off the field will be tough to duplicate if he’s forced to miss an extended period.

Backup Halapoulivaati Vaitai immediately took over Johnson’s role at right tackle. The Giants were leading the Eagles 17-3 at the time of the injury. Wentz had gone 10-of-16 for 91 yards, with a lost fumble, in the first half.

Alshon Jeffery Leaves Eagles-Giants Game

Starting receiver Alshon Jeffery left the Eagles-Giants game with a non-contact injury in the second quarter. He pushed off the line of scrimmage and appeared to twist an ankle as he went into his break.

Jeffery, who had been nursing a sore ankle for several weeks, limped to the sideline and threw his helmet in disgust. He was carted off the field and back into the locker room for further evaluation. Jeffery was ruled out with a foot injury and listed questionable to return.

With Jeffery out of the game, the Eagles were reduced to just two active wide receivers in Greg Ward and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Head coach Doug Pederson said earlier in the week that third-string tight end Joshua Perkins could serve as a third wideout. The team chose not to promote any pass-catchers off the practice squad, including newly-signed Marken Michel.

Enjoying the Rebirth for Eli Manning?

Some Eagles players were worried about Eli Manning finding the Fountain of Youth against Philadelphia. Turns out, they were right.

Manning enjoyed a nostalgic trip down memory lane and feasted on the Eagles in the first half to grab a 17-3 lead. The Giants quarterback went 11-of-19 for 179 yards and two touchdowns, including a beautiful 55-yard scoring strike to Darius Slayton.

He was putting on a clinic in front of his family (including father, Archie, and brother, Peyton) seated in a suite at Lincoln Financial Field. Eagles fans weren’t amused with the first-half effort and booed the home team off the field.

