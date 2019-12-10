Eagles Injuries: Alshon Jeffery ‘More Significant’ than Lane Johnson

Lane Johnson may have dodged a bullet. It appeared he may be lost for the season with an ACL tear.

Following the Eagles’ season-saving 23-17 victory, the team got some better news regarding their starting left tackle. Johnson, who left Monday night’s game after having his ankle trampled on, has been ruled “week to week” after undergoing an MRI.

The Eagles didn’t give a timetable for his return and further tests are scheduled. With Johnson out for the foreseeable future, Halapoulivaati Vaitai will slide over to right tackle. The veteran has long been an accomplished band-aid along the offensive line. Good thing the Eagles didn’t trade Vaitai in the offseason. There is always the possibility of sliding Jason Peters over there and inserting Andre Dillard at left tackle.

Just finished getting my MRI and who was in the waiting room with me, sitting across? Lane Johnson. Injury looks bad. They have his foot up on one of those padded scooters. — (Ronin) | The Shogun 🥋 (@MainEventTV_AKA) December 10, 2019

Meanwhile, Johnson’s absence cannot be overstated. The 29-year-old is elite, arguably the best right tackle in football, and his leadership extends off the field. In fact, right guard Brandon Brooks relies on Johnson to keep his mind right.

This could be the biggest loss of the season for a team that needs three more wins to punch their playoff ticket. Hopefully, it doesn’t turn out to be a season-ending injury.

Lane Johnson in the medical tent. Looks brutal, could be season ending injury #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/YVC2Mex3tH — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) December 10, 2019

Eagles Lose Alshon Jeffery Out for Extended Period

This loss might not sting as hard for the Eagles. Yes, the team is incredibly thin at wide receiver but Alshon Jeffery had been having a dreadful season. Between dropped passes and locker-room controversy, Jeffery’s absence might help the team gel better.

On Tuesday, Eagles coach Doug Pederson revealed Jeffery is dealing with a “significant” foot injury. There was no timetable for the receiver’s return but it sounded like it might be a season-ending injury.

Jeffery hurt his foot coming off the line of scrimmage on Monday night and pulled up lame before going into his break. The receiver was seen earlier in the game trying to get off the field, possibly linked to his previous ankle injury. On Tuesday, an MRI revealed a broken foot for Jeffery that will sideline him for the rest of the season.

The Eagles literally can’t use 11 personnel because they have only two WR available. pic.twitter.com/qI16NxEAzJ — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 10, 2019

Jeffery had 43 catches for 490 yards this season and four touchdowns while averaging 11.4 yards per reception. He had made more headlines for possibly being the source leaking negative information to the press.

