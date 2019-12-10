Eagles Playoff Picture Week 14: Latest Odds & Postseason Chances

The Eagles are somehow still alive for a playoff berth. The earliest Philadelphia can be mathematically eliminated from the postseason party isn’t until after Week 16.

That’s right. Just when you were out, they pull you back in.

The Eagles have had quite the Jekyll-and-Hyde year and it isn’t getting any less scary. Not after going down 17-3 to the New York Giants at halftime of a must-win game in Week 14. The Eagles surprisingly remain in pretty solid shape, assuming they can string together a few wins.

The Eagles entered Monday night’s game by controlling their own destiny. They needed to beat the Giants, Redskins, Cowboys and Giants (second time) to win the NFC East. There are other scenarios available to them, though.

FiveThirtyEight’s computer projections give the Eagles a 43-percent chance to make the playoffs. The odds to win the NFC East are an equal 43-percent chance, compared to a 53-percent chance for Dallas.

Eagles-Cowboys Fighting for NFC East Crown

Either the Eagles or Cowboys have to win the NFC East. The Redskins and Giants have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

So, how does it all work? It’s complicated. Here are a few ways in:

If the Eagles win their next two games, combined with a Cowboys loss to the Rams, then Philadelphia would win the NFC East by beating the Cowboys in Week 16. If the Eagles win their next two games, combined with a Cowboys win over the Rams, then Philadelphia would have to beat the Cowboys in Week 16 to win the NFC East. If Dallas won the Week 16 game, the Eagles could still win the division by beating the Giants in Week 17 and by the Cowboys losing to the Redskins in Week 17. If the Eagles split their next two games, combined with a Cowboys loss to the Rams, then Philadelphia would win the NFC East by beating the Cowboys in Week 16. If the Eagles split their next two games, combined with a Cowboys win over the Rams, then Philadelphia would need the Cowboys to lose against Washinton in Week 17. The Eagles would also have to beat the Giants in Week 17. If the Eagles lose their next two games, combined with a Cowboys loss to the Rams, then Philadelphia would have to beat the Cowboys in Week 16. The Eagles would also have to beat the Giants in Week 17. If the Eagles lose their next two games, combined with a Cowboys win over the Rams, then Philadelphia would be eliminated from playoff contention.

How Do the Tiebreakers Work in NFC East?

The Cowboys lead the divisional tiebreaker 1-0 after pummeling the Eagles 37-10 in their first meeting. That would be the first tiebreaker so that Week 16 head-to-head matchup is extra important. The second tiebreaker would come down to overall record in the NFC East. Right now, the Eagles stand at 1-1 while the Cowboys are a sterling 4-0.

Philadelphia still has four divisional games left on their schedule versus Dallas having only two left. The next tiebreaker comes down to common opponent, with the Eagles and Cowboys sharing 12 opponents. Philadelphia is 5-4 against those common opponents and Dallas is 5-6. The Eagles could pull even by dropping games to New York and Washington.

The final tiebreaker would come down to the Eagles’ in-conference record. The Eagles are 3-5 in the NFC versus the Cowboys’ 5-4 mark. Of course, Dallas still has a huge in-conference game against Los Angeles coming up this week.

