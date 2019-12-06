Lane Johnson Says Eagles Need to Bring ‘Serial Killer’ Mentality

Lane Johnson shoots straight from the hip. Or maybe slashes from the hip is the better term.

The Eagles starting right tackle was just rewarded with a huge contract extension that made him the highest-paid offensive linemen in the league. Johnson has always been an open book when talking to reporters, bordering on a bit of too honest, and sometimes likes to stir the pot.

The 29-year-old recently sat down with Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro to discuss the season and what the team has to do to make the playoffs. He said the Eagles have a “slim chance” at qualifying for a postseason berth, but he knows the identity they have to embody. It’s not what you might expect.

“You got to be like the serial killer in Halloween, Mike Myers,” Johnson told Spadaro. “I don’t care what is going on around me. I don’t care what anybody is saying. All I know is that there is a play that is about to be called and I got to go execute it, and go on to the next.”

While Johnson used the phrase “slim chance” to describe the Eagles’ playoff chances, it’s not really accurate. It’s not complicated. If Philadelphia wins upcoming games versus the Giants, Redskins and Cowboys, they are in. Plain and simple.

So, can they win four straight games?

“Yeah, we’re capable [of winning four straight games] it’s just going out and doing it,” Johnson said. “We talked about it all season-long, about what we’re going to do. Now, we got to go do it.”

Lane Johnson Trolls Cowboys after Loss to Bears

After Dallas lost to Buffalo — on Thanksgiving Day nonetheless — Lane Johnson poked some fun at the Cowboys. One week later, the Eagles right tackle was at it again.

Johnson took to Twitter on Thursday night to express his excitement over Monday night’s showdown versus the Giants. This time, it was more pep talk than troll job. Johnson wished it was game day already.

Following the Cowboys’ 31-24 defeat to the Bears, the Eagles have a legitimate shot at the playoffs. Philadelphia is the odds-on chalk favorite to win the NFC East.

Is Signing Babies OK for NFL Players?

Lane Johnson talked about a range of topics during an extensive sit-down interview with Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro. From the first car he bought to his new strict diet plan to his life after football, nothing was out of bounds.

Perhaps the funniest anecdote involved the time he signed a baby. That’s right, he got an autograph request from a baby. Johnson didn’t actually sign the baby’s forehead or anything, but a woman did hand him her baby and asked the right tackle to sign it.

Johnson obliged by signing the baby’s shirt. It was both awkward and funny.

“I had to sign a baby one time, with a Sharpie,” Johnson told Spadaro. “I felt like Happy Gilmore.”

About that first car? It was a Honda Civic that former Eagles teammate Chase Ford gave to him. Johnson has since upgraded to a truck with a V-6 engine, although he might be getting a new one after signing his record-setting extension.

