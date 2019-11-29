Lane Johnson Trolls Cowboys after Thanksgiving Loss

Lane Johnson enjoyed his Thanksgiving dinner — and saved room for dessert. It was a big old slice of humble pie aimed at the Cowboys.

The Eagles starting right tackle took to Twitter on Thursday night to troll Dallas after the Cowboys lost a must-win game to Buffalo. The 25-16 defeat breathed even more life into an Eagles team in prime position to win the NFC East.

Johnson, who recently cleared the concussion protocol, threw subtle shots at his main division rival by stating “Thankful #HappyThanksgiving” within minutes of time expiring on the clock in Dallas.

The veteran tackle sat out last week’s loss to Seattle with a concussion that he suffered two weeks ago versus New England. Johnson had been adamant he would be cleared to play this week and has been a full participant for two straight Eagles practices.

Earlier this week, Doug Pederson provided an update on what might happen if Johnson couldn’t play Sunday in Miami. It won’t matter. He’s good to go.

“We’ll still cross-train Andre [Dillard],” the head coach said. “We have Big V [Halapoulivaati Vaitai], obviously [Matt] Pryor filled in nicely at right guard but he can also play some tackle. We have some options there that we continue to work with and get our guys ready to go.”

No Love Lost Between Lane Johnson and Dallas Cowboys

Lane Johnson and DeMarcus Lawrence have a well-documented rivalry going back to the offseason.

The first shots were fired in June when Lawrence called out Carson Wentz for being overrated after inking his huge $128 million contract extension.

Johnson immediately fired back by bringing up Lawrence’s dismal numbers against the Eagles. He came into the 2019 season with zero sacks on Wentz. He rectified that pitiful circumstance with a huge game in Week 7.

Lane Johnson admits he could probably cut back on the trash talking a bit, but says it’s part of his personality He talks about his recent back and forth with DeMarcus Lawrence#Eagles #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/bwmnwqIbdm — Dave Uram (@MrUram) June 11, 2019

The two star players and rivals have both gone on record saying it’s all in good fun. They get motivated by the friendly trash-talking.

“I talked to DeMarcus at the Pro Bowl so we’re pretty much on the same level,” Johnson said. “He’s there with his team and I’m here with my team. I respect him. I think he’s a great player. Every time I go against him, it’s a battle. There’s a mutual respect there.”

The Cowboys came to PLAY. DeMarcus Lawrence forces the second straight fumble on an Eagles possession. 😬pic.twitter.com/4tnaVpncE6 — Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 21, 2019

Dallas Pass-Rusher Posts Epic Thanksgiving Day Feast Picture

Before the Cowboys fell to the Bills, DeMarcus Lawrence posted a funny photo of himself eating a huge turkey dinner. He tagged it with the clever headline: “Happy TANKS-Giving.”

Lawrence had a decent showing in the Buffalo defeat. He finished with half a sack and three total tackles, including several pressures on Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen.

It didn’t matter. The Cowboys lost 25–16 on Thanksgiving Day on their home turf.