Eagles Sign Former Packers CB to Boost Special Teams: Report

The Eagles are adding a cornerback, a move everyone wanted to see happen. Don’t get too excited.

Tremon Smith has reportedly agreed to join the Eagles’ practice squad, according to NFL Insider Adam Caplan. The former sixth-round pick in 2018 was waived by the Green Bay Packers on Monday and scooped up within 24 hours. The Eagles had an open roster spot after waiving defensive back Chris Johnson.

Smith has gained a reputation more of a special-teams player than a cornerback since entering the league. He appeared in eight games this season (one with Kansas City, seven with Green Bay) and recorded three combined tackles and no interceptions.

As a kickoff returner, he logged 13 returns for 303 yards — for a not-too-shabby 23.3 yards per return average — but fumbled away one punt return. Fumbling has been a problem for Smith as he has three total fumbles going back to his days in Kansas City.

#Eagles are expected to sign CB/PR Tremon Smith to their practice squad. Was waived by #Packers on Monday. Originally 6th-round pick of the #Chiefs in 2018. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) December 4, 2019

Better on Kickoff Returns than on Punt Returns

Tremon Smith might be a play-maker on kickoff returns, but don’t let him near a punt.

In eight games in 2019, Smith fielded four punt returns for an average of zero yards while fair-catching three punts and fumbling another one. The Packers released him Monday after just seven games in Green Bay.

Smith will reportedly join the Eagles’ practice squad, but would the team consider promoting him to the active roster to be their kick returner? Maybe.

Miles Sanders and Boston Scott have largely handled the return duties this season for Philadelphia. Sanders has 14 kickoff returns for 314 yards (22.4 yards per return) while Scott has five kickoff returns for 105 yards (21.0 yards per return). On punts, Scott has six returns for 43 yards as the Eagles struggle to find a replacement for Darren Sproles.

Tremon Smith's 9️⃣7️⃣ yard kickoff return that set up the touchdown. ⚡️💨 pic.twitter.com/3oARKvyCv0 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 15, 2018

Eagles Offensive Coordinator Discusses Mack Hollins

The decision to part ways with Mack Hollins seemed to be a win-win for the player and team.

Hollins was not living up to the hype or taking advantage of the opportunities presented to him. The former fourth-round draft pick had seen 396 total snap counts in 2019 (46.3% of snaps) yet failed to translate them into any sort of viable production. The oft-injured receiver ends his Philadelphia career with 26 catches for 351 yards and a touchdown.

#Eagles OC Mike Groh on Mack Hollins’ departure: "That part of the game or the business is not fun. Not fun. Simple answer. It's not something that anybody looks forward to." — Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) December 4, 2019

On Wednesday, Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh praised Hollins for being a professional and wished him luck in his future endeavors. Groh also expressed the utmost confidence in forging ahead with backup receivers Greg Ward and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside getting the extra snaps.

