Zach Ertz Shows Up on Eagles Practice Report with New Injury

It was widely reported that Zach Ertz was dealing with a fractured rib. No surprise there after the way he was wincing in pain last week.

The Eagles continue to list their Pro-Bowl right end as day-to-day with a rib injury. It was interesting to note that Ertz showed up with an additional back injury on Thursday’s practice report. He sat out the session and his status for Sunday now seems shaky at best.

Here’s how Doug Pederson addressed Ertz’s injury at his weekly press conference. It set off a few panic alarms.

“Nothing new. Rib injury,” the head coach said. “He is progressing and getting better, so we will keep monitoring him each day, but he won’t practice today [Thursday].”

Pederson never said it was a rib and back injury, but the team’s official practice report did.

“It is not fun,” Pederson said. “We are going to make sure he is ready before we put him back out there.”

The fact Ertz is suffering from both a rib and back problem may be a new development but it shouldn’t be shocking to anyone who rewatched the vicious hit he absorbed. He was hit squarely in the back and rib areas as he stretched out for a ball that was thrown just a tad too high for the 6-foot-5 target.

Ertz will first have to be cleared by team doctors before even thinking about a return. His availability for Sunday’s must-win game against the Giants is very much in jeopardy.

Pederson detailed all that would have to happen to allow the veteran tight end to take the field. He has a long road ahead — and there are only three days left before kickoff.

“Well, obviously he has to feel good, feel right,” Pederson told reporters. “You probably try to anticipate maybe banging him around a little bit and seeing the discomfort there, if there is any.”

Bang around? Sounds dangerous. One other option would be to sit Ertz and start Dallas Goedert. Following his nine-catch, 91-yard outburst last week, there may not be much drop off.

Either way, Pederson is preaching patience with two potentially damaging injuries for Ertz.

“At the same time, again, trying to just make sure that if things go according to what we hope is our plan, that he would possibly be ready for next week,” he said.

Six Players Limited at Eagles Practice

The Eagles’ walking wounded are always “trending in the right direction.” But will they suit up and play? Who knows.

Six players were designated as limited participants at Thursday’s practice. The injured guys included Fletcher Cox (triceps), Brandon Brooks (calf), Jordan Howard (shoulder), J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (foot), Derek Barnett (ankle) and Jalen Mills (ankle).

In addition, the Eagles have three players listed out at Thursday’s practice. Among them are Zach Ertz (ribs, back) and Nelson Agholor (knee) and Lane Johnson (ankle). They are day-to-day and questionable for Sunday.

“It’s going to happen. You’re not going to go a whole football season without them,” head coach Doug Pederson said of injuries. “I wouldn’t consider it snake bit. Unfortunate maybe, but just part of the game.”

