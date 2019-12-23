Eagles’ Pro Bowl Tight End Suffered Fractured Rib: Report

The Eagles may need to rely on Dallas moving forward for their playoff push. Dallas Goedert, that is.

While the team controls its own destiny after defeating the Cowboys, they may have lost a significant piece of the offense in the process. Zach Ertz went down hard late in the second quarter after absorbing a vicious hit to the chest area.

The starting tight end appeared to be in extreme pain before leaving the field to be checked out. Ertz got taped up and returned, but wasn’t the same player. He was seen wearing a flak jacket and finished with four catches for 28 yards.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Ertz fractured a rib on the play and his status for this week’s pivotal showdown versus New York could be in jeopardy. Doug Pederson confirmed Ertz had a rib injury, but the coach revealed he was still waiting for additional tests to come back before making a decision. He elaborated by praising Ertz’s “toughness” for wanting to get back out there and playing through serious pain.

How tough is #Eagles TE Zach Ertz? He suffered a fractured rib last night and somehow played and helped put Philly on the doorstep of the playoffs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2019

“He took the shot there in the first half. There is a rib that has been affected,” Pederson said. “I am waiting, from our doctors, a couple more tests. We’ll all see later today. Should have something more tomorrow or Thursday.”

If Ertz is out for an extended period of time, then Goedert would take over his starting spot at tight end. The second-year player enjoyed a breakout game on Sunday after hauling in nine balls for 91 yards and a score.

Ronald Darby Expected to Miss Significant Time

The Eagles might be down a starting cornerback this week, too. Ronald Darby aggravated a hip flexor injury against Dallas and was replaced by Rasul Douglas. He had been limited in practice all week with the injury but fought through it as long as he could.

On Monday, Doug Pederson confirmed Darby’s injury was a “little more serious” and he’ll likely “miss some time.” Making matters worse, the Eagles’ other starting cornerback Jalen Mills was carted off the field against the Cowboys with an ankle issue. Mills came back into the game and helped lock down Amari Cooper. Philadelphia held the Cowboys’ top target to four catches for 24 yards.

Mills is officially listed “day-to-day” for the Eagles. Douglas will get the start opposite Mills with Darby out. There had been speculation that the Eagles might go with Sidney Jones, the player who made the game-clinching pass-breakup versus Dallas.

It sounds like CB Ronald Darby could be out for extended period. Injury is "little more serious" right now, could miss a few games. Rasul Douglas would draw the start if he can't go. Not necessarily a bad thing, right? Could argue it helps the secondary. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) December 23, 2019

Eagles Update Lane Johnson, JJ Arcega-Whiteside Injuries

There were two more worrisome players listed on the injury report.

Lane Johnson missed Sunday’s contest as he continues to recover from a high-ankle sprain suffered almost three weeks ago against New York. He had his ankle rolled on by Carson Wentz as he was being pressured.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai took his starting spot at right tackle and will do the same thing next week if Johnson can’t go. Johnson has been ruled “day-to-day” and the Eagles are hoping to “get him on land” this week at practice.

Meanwhile, rookie receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside had been dealing with a nagging foot injury and left Sunday’s game for a stretch. He will undergo additional testing. Head coach Doug Pederson said he doesn’t expect anything “too serious there.”

Arcega-Whiteside played 45 offensive snaps and finished with two catches for 39 yards. He ranked second among the team’s wide receivers on snaps, second to (you guessed it) Greg Ward.

The Eagles-Giants game has been flexed to a 4:25 p.m. start time. Tickets were going for around $110 each on StubHub.

