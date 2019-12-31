Florida State vs. Arizona State Prediction: How We’re Betting the Sun Bowl

The Arizona State Sun Devils are 4.0-point favorites over the Florida State Seminoles in Tuesday’s Sun Bowl.

Arizona State (7-5) got off to a fast 5-1 start and spent several weeks hovering around the national rankings. The Sun Devils signature win was a 31-28 upset of then No. 6 Oregon on November 23, squashing the Ducks CFP title hopes. Head coach Herman Edwards stressed how just getting to a bowl game this season will positively impact his program. “That’s significant for us. We’re trying to build a program,” Edwards said. Arizona state suffered a 31-20 loss to Fresno State last year in the Las Vegas Bowl, which was Edwards’ first season at Arizona State.

Florida State (6-6) returns to a bowl game after missing out on the postseason in 2018, snapping a 36-year streak. Things were looking bleak for the Seminoles until Willie Taggart was let go as head coach. Florida State rallied to win two of its final three games under interim coach Odell Haggins, who will coach the bowl game. The Seminoles wasted little time filling their coaching vacancy, a Mike Norvell was hired away from Memphis moments after the Tigers won the AAC title game. Running back Cam Akers will not play in the game for Florida State, opting instead to focus on the NFL draft. Akers led the team with 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.

ESPN’s FPI gives Arizona State a 56.3% chance of winning this game. We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Tuesday’s Sun Bowl between the Sun Devils and Seminoles.

Follow the Heavy on Winners Facebook page for the top picks, latest odds, and more!

Arizona State vs. Florida State Game Details

Date: Tuesday, December 31

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Location: Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas)

TV: CBS

Spread: Arizona State -4

Total: 53.5

*All lines and odds courtesy of SportsMemo, Covers, & The Action Network

Line Movement

This line opened at Arizona State -4.5 and has been bet down slightly to Arizona State -4 despite the majority of the bets and money coming in on the Sun Devils. This indicates a slight reverse line move favoring Florida State.

Betting Trends

Arizona State is 7-5 SU and 4-7-1 ATS this season

Florida State is 6-6 SU and 4-7-1 ATS this season

Under is 6-6 in Arizona State games this season

Under is 6-6 in Florida State games this season

Analysis & Pick

I really like Arizona State in this matchup, with the main reason being motivation. I can’t see Florida State being up for this game after the season they had. Meanwhile, the Sun Devils will definitely be motivated and well-coached under Herman Edwards, who continues to prove he is a great leader of men. I’ve also been very impressed with Jayden Daniels this season. The freshman quarterback will be aided by an extra three weeks of bowl practices, and I expect him to take a step forward in his first career bowl game. Daniels had 17 touchdown passes with just two interceptions in his first season at the helm. There are some notable absences in this game, including Florida State tailback Cam Akers. Arizona State will also be without two key playmakers in wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who ranks in the top 10 in the nation in receiving yards (1,192) and running back Eno Benjamin, who is a two-time 1,000-yard rusher. Considering both teams are missing key players, it’s not as critical in handicapping this matchup. It’s more about quarterback play, coaching, and motivation, with the Sun Devils sweeping the board in all three categories.

PICK: Arizona State -4

READ NEXT: Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan Odds, Predictions & Pick: How We’re Betting the First Responder Bowl

Follow Jared Smith on Twitter: @jaredleesmith