Frustrated Tom Brady Goes off on Patriots Wide Receivers

It’s safe to say it — Tom Brady is absolutely frustrated and there’s no hiding it now.

After the New England Patriots‘ 28-22 loss to the Houston Texans on national TV — a game that was a lot closer on the scoreboard than it was on the field — Brady let his receivers have it. For most of the game, the veteran quarterback was throwing incomplete passes as his receivers failed to get separation from the Texans’ defensive backs.

In fact, Brady hovered under a 50 percent completion rate for most of the night before padding his stats late in the game as the Texans went into prevent defense mode. Needless to say, the 42-year-old quarterback’s frustrations finally boiled over as he went off on his receivers on the sideline in a very animated exchange.

What Did Tom Brady Tell His Receivers?

I’m no expert lip reader, but some people have speculated that Brady was directing his receivers to be “faster, quicker, more explosive.”

There were numerous plays throughout the night that understandably led to Brady becoming frustrated, including Mohamed Sanu’s fourth-and-inches drop in the third quarter that effectively ended the Patriots’ chances of a comeback. The Texans would go on to score a dagger touchdown on the ensuing drive.

New England failed to score a touchdown until late in the third quarter before proceeding to score two touchdowns in the final several minutes in garbage time.

Brady’s stats since Week 3 are now as follows: eight touchdowns and six interceptions with a 59.9 percent completion rate.

Tom Brady Admits Texans Were Better Than Patriots

Following the game — a loss that dropped the Patriots to 10-2 on the season and the second seed in the AFC behind the Baltimore Ravens — Brady admitted the Texans played better and that New England didn’t make enough plays to win the game.

Via Deyscha Smith of Boston.com:

“I think we’re all trying to do a good job out there and I give them credit, they played well,” Brady said about the moment he had with the receivers. “We didn’t make enough plays and it just wasn’t a great game.” “Just execution,” he said with a straight-face. “Got to do a better job and [it is] tough to get behind and come back. We put ourselves in a pretty deep-hole and can’t do that on the road.” “We didn’t get the job done so, a loss is a loss. Learn from it and try to move onto next week.”

Despite Brady clearly admitting that the Patriots have work to do, the 42-year-old quarterback at least gave credit to his team for battling hard.

“Guys just battled hard and I think you deal with a lot of adversity over the course of the season,” he said. “I don’t think that had any effect on the game. Trying to figure out how to do a better job for sixty minutes is what’s most important and I’m proud of the guys the way they fought through the week.”

The Patriots will look to bounce back in Week 14 when they host the 8-4 Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium in a rematch of the AFC Championship Game.