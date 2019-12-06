Georgia vs LSU: SEC Championship Odds, Trends & Pick

It’ll be a battle of the nations’ No. 2 and No. 4 ranked teams when Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers (12-0) host the Georgia Bulldogs (11-1) in the SEC Championship Saturday.

For the undefeated Tigers, this game would give the team its first SEC title since 2011, while also providing them with a playoff berth. For the Bulldogs, a loss would eliminate any hopes the team has for a playoff berth or a championship.

Who will come out on top in this one? Here’s our game overview followed by relevant trends and our final prediction.

Georgia

The Bulldogs have had a solid season save for a 20-17 double overtime loss to South Carolina. Led by senior quarterback Jake Fromm and junior running back D’Andre Swift, the Bulldogs are scoring 32.9 points per game, which is 6th in the SEC. Swift will be one to watch in this game, however.

He exited the Bulldogs’ contest against Georgia Tech last week with a shoulder injury, and while he is expected to play, the injury could limit him, which is significant. He is the team’s leading rusher, averaging over 6.2 yards per carry, and if he’s not 100%, it could be a long day fro Fromm and Georgia.

On defense, the Bulldogs are the best in the SEC, allowing a measly 10.4 points per contest. They will need to play their best game of the year against Joe Burrow and this LSU offense, which is averaging a whopping 48.7 points a game.

LSU

Quarterback and Golden Arm winner Joe Burrow has been lights out this year, and the Heisman frontrunner will look to dismantle the best defense in the SEC in his biggest game of the year. Burrow has been unstoppable, throwing for an average of over 390 yards a game, while displaying keen instincts and an illusiveness that cannot be taught.

On defense, the Tigers haven’t matched their offense in terms of quality or production. LSU is giving up 22.1 points and 345.9 yards per game, which ranks 9th in the SEC. They’ll be facing Fromm and a Georgia offense that is averaging 32.9 points and 420.6 yards a game.

NOTE: all odds, numbers and game trends are courtesy of Odds Shark.

Game Trends, Odds & Prediction

Spread: Georgia +7

Over/Under: 55.5 points

Odds Shark currently have LSU winning the game by a projected score of 42-31, which has the Tigers covering the spread and the total score going over.

The following trends surrounding the game are courtesy of Odds Shark:

Georgia is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Georgia’s last 7 games.

Georgia is 6-0 SU in their last 6 games.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games this season.

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Louisiana State’s last 15 games.

Louisiana State are 10-0 SU in their last 10 games.

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Louisiana State’s last 8 games against Georgia.

Louisiana State are 12-0 SU in their last 12 games this season.

We’re with Odds Shark on this one. We like LSU in this game, and it ultimately comes down to quarterback play. Fromm isn’t near as dynamic as Burrow, and LSU will be looking to finish their season on a perfect note. We’ll take Burrow over Fromm any day.

Final Prediction: LSU 35, Georgia 24 (OVER)

