Giants Cut Star Cornerback, Who Responds By Saying ‘Best News Ever’

The New York Giants have just parted ways with starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins after a very tumultuous week–and Jenkins has responded to his release in a surprising way.

The trouble this week began when Jenkins, who missed practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, took time out during the practice session to tweet slurs at a fan whose comments he didn’t appreciate.

When a fan responded to one of Jenkins’ previous tweets that listed his statistical accomplishments since Week 3 by asking: “How many of those stats contributed to any wins? #none #irrelevant,” Jenkins decided to get offensive and unnecessarily insulting in his response.

WARNING: The following language is offensive and is NSFW:

I only can do my job.. retard https://t.co/hYDVcbk9sd — JackRabbit2.0 (@JjenkzLockdown) December 11, 2019

According to ESPN, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur was not pleased with Jenkins’ comments, and he was also upset about how his star corner chose to utilize his practice time. “I was just made aware of it as I was going through the injury report, and he shouldn’t be tweeting during practice,” Shurmur said when asked about the incident.

After Jenkins refused to apologize in a serious way for using the ‘R’ word this week (he jokingly apologized on Twitter, potentially making a bad situation worse), he was released by the team Friday morning. According to Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, Jenkins’ refusal to seriously apologize for what he said, along with his inability to see the harm in his actions, led directly to his release. “Obviously, what happened this week, and the refusal to acknowledge the inappropriate and offensive language, was the determining factor.”

NYG HC Pat Shurmur on release of Janoris Jenkins and role of inappropriate Tweet to fan: “Obviously, what happened this week, and the refusal to acknowledge the inappropriate and offensive language, was the determining factor.” — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) December 13, 2019

Jenkins immediately took to Twitter to respond to his release, and he did not seem unhappy about it. “Best news ever..Thank you,” Jenkins tweeted.

Best news ever.. Thank you — JackRabbit2.0 (@JjenkzLockdown) December 13, 2019

Jenkins has one year left on his contract with the Giants, and he will be eligible to be claimed off of waivers by any NFL team on Monday. Whichever team might claim him would have to pay the remainder of his $10.15 million base salary.

Janoris Jenkins is eligible to be claimed off waivers on Monday. Team claiming him would be responsible for the remainder of his $10.15m base salary. Has 1 year left on his contract (signed through 2020). 2020: $10.15m base, $1m roster bonus due 3rd day of free agency. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) December 13, 2019

Prior to his release Friday morning, Jenkins had started every game for the Giants since 2018 season, after joining the team in 2016.

Jenkins was the team leader in passes defensed with 14, and he was sixth on the team with 54 tackles.

The incident on Twitter this week was not the first time Jenkins has used offensive language on social media, nor was it the first time he got inappropriate with a fan. Just last year, Jenkins commented on an Instagram photo he posted in which he also used the ‘R’ word. When a fan commented about a touchdown he had given up in a preseason game to Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, Jenkins responded by saying: “It’s preseason r*tard.”

