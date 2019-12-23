Dwyane Wade: Chris Bosh Was ‘Piece That Made it Work’ for Heat

In the early 2010s, the Miami Heat was one of the most feared teams in the NBA after LeBron James announced that he was taking his talents to South Beach to join Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, and the rest of the Heat organization on July 8, 2010.

LeBron James would go on to win the league MVP, while Chris Bosh had to adjust his game to complement James and Wade’s slashing ability. The 11-time all-star and future Hall of Famer averaged 18.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game for the Heat in 77 games. The Heat would make it all the way to the NBA Finals during the 2010-11 season, but unfortunately, they would fall to the Dallas Mavericks in six games. The following season, Chris Bosh, along with the rest of the Miami Heat would roster except for Dwyane Wade, and Udonis Haslem would capture their first NBA Championship.

LeBron James would go on to win the Finals MVP, as they defeated Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder. During the season 2012-13, they went back to back as they beat San Antonio Spurs, thanks to Ray Allen hitting an iconic shot that sent game six into overtime. The Heat would go finish the game out and sent the series to game seven and, ultimately, finished the Spurs off.

In 2014, the Spurs would get their revenge by eliminating the Heat in fives, and Kawhi Leonard was named the Finals MVP of the series. During the summer of 2014, Dwyane Wade made the decision to opted out of his contract to give Miami some financial stability to resign LeBron James. However, James decided to go back to Cleveland, and the Heat turned their attention to Chris Bosh. They offered him a five-year deal worth $118 million, according to Sam Amick of USA TODAY Sports.

Chris Bosh was diagnosed with (pulmonary embolism) in February of 2015, which caused him to miss the rest of the season because it created a blood clot. It dislodges from another part of the body and then travels into the lungs.

“For people who suffer unexplained — as we call them, idiopathic — blood clots, the recurrence rate is high,” James Muntz, M.D., an internist with the Memorial Hermann IRONMAN Sports Medicine Institute, told USA TODAY Sports. “The rate is much higher than when you have a predictable blood clot that comes as a result of trauma or surgery.”

This would ultimately cause Bosh to retire from the NBA at the age of just 31 years old.

Dwyane Wade on Chis Bosh Time in Miami

Dwyane Wade was a recent guest on Showtimes’ All the Smoke podcast hosted by Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. During the episode, Wade shared what it was like playing with Chris Bosh in Miami.

DW: ” CB [Chris Bosh] so talent I don’t think a lot of people don’t understand he was the piece that made it all work. Especially when Bron [LeBron James] left, we saw that it was his team, and he definitely got the check. But to see how talented he was and he was one of those guys that started this wave of bigs shooting three. Playing on the perimeter and not banging down low.

SJ: trust me, we had to guard him, we were the ones guarding him in Golden State. We were the fours.

MB: He is strong and had the whole package. You couldn’t out muscle him because he was so skilled.

DW: Bro! So, skilled, fast, and athletic.

“Yo, he get you on the Iso on that wing, and then he would know how to get fouls. He was good, and I think early on, people called him soft because he didn’t play inside. He was 6’11, but he was apart of the game-changing right now he would be killing the NBA,” said Wade.

Chris Bosh Receives Hall of Fame Nomination

Last week, according to Dan Feldman of NBC Sports revealed Chris Bosh, along with other notables such as Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, and Tim Duncan, headline the 2020 Hall of Fame nominations.

When asked about Bosh’s Hall of Fame nomination, Heat’s coach Erik Spoelstra said it was “Awesome,” per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Bosh averaged 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.0 per game in his 12 seasons in the NBA.

