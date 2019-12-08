Jets vs. Dolphins Prediction: Miami Goes for Sweep in Big Apple

The Adam Gase revenge tour returns to the swamps of Jersey. The current New York Jets head coach will get another crack at his former team as the Miami Dolphins come to town searching for a clean sweep of their division rival. The Jets fell 26-18 to the winless Dolphins in Week 9 in what was an embarrassing defeat for Adam Gase and his new team. Miami played their best offensive game of the season last week in a 37-31 upset of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Dolphins were 9.5-point underdogs in the game and overcame a 28-14 deficit in the second half. Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Fitz Magic continues to dazzle in his first year with the Fins.

The Jets saw their three-game winning streak come to an end last Sunday with a thud in a 22-6 loss to the lowly Bengals. It was Cincinnati’s first win of the season and also put the Jets in a dubious category as New York became the first in NFL history to lose to two teams that were 0-7 or worse in the same season. The Jets will be without running back Le’Veon Bell on Sunday due to an illness.

ESPN’s FPI gives the Jets a 71.7% chance of winning this game. We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Sunday’s AFC East matchup between the Dolphins and Jets.

Dolphins vs. Jets Game Details

Date: Sunday, December 9

Time: 1:00 pm

Location: Met Life Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

TV: CBS

Spread: Jets -5

Total: 46

*All lines, odds, and trends are courtesy of Covers & The Action Network

Line Movement

This line opened at Jets -7.5 and has been bet down to Jets -5 with the majority of the bets on the Dolphins and the majority of the money on the Jets. The action is split and the line is moving with the public.

Betting Trends

Dolphins are 3-9 SU and 6-6 ATS this season

Jets are 4-8 SU and 5-7 ATS this season

Under is 6-6 in Dolphins games this season

Under is 6-6 in Jets games this season

Analysis & Picks

The Jets season continues to be a rollercoaster ride of extreme highs and even more extreme lows. Blowout victories over the Giants, Raiders, and Redskins had some hoping that a late-season resurgence could silence the critics of Adam Gase. But a dud last week against Cincinnati and the dubious distinction of losing to a pair of winless teams in the same season has many questioning the Jets leadership, and rightfully so. I’ve been impressed with what I’ve seen of Sam Darnold since the “seeing ghosts” incidence against the Patriots earlier this season. No Bell isn’t necessarily a bad thing for this offense either, as Bilal Powell deserves a run as the lead back. Powell is averaging nearly 4.0 yards per carry but has shown a burst through the hole in limited playing time this year. You will see a lot of Powell and Ty Montgomery on Sunday and despite being without Jamal Adams, I think the defense rallies and shows some pride against an undermanned Miami squad feeling themselves a bit coming off a win. Take the home team.

PICK: Jets -5

