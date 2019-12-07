Joe Burrow & Jake Fromm NFL Draft 2020: Mocks & Projections for QB’s

LSU’s Joe Burrow and Georgia’s Jake Fromm are among the top quarterback prospects for the 2020 NFL draft. Fromm and Burrow are not only squaring off in the SEC Championship but potentially on 2020 NFL draft boards. Burrow is the favorite to be the first quarterback selected and is battling Ohio State defensive end Chase Young to be the early favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick.

Burrow burst onto the scene this season after being absent from most preseason big boards. Fromm has not had the kind of season many expected, but the Georgia quarterback is still in the discussion to be selected in the first round.

One key factor that could impact both Fromm and Burrow is the status of Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa. The Crimson Tide quarterback has yet to declare for the draft, but offers a bit of a wild card for QB projections given his hip injury.

Here’s a look at Burrow and Fromm’s NFL draft outlook.

Joe Burrow’s NFL Draft Projections

Both The Athletic’s Dane Brugler and Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller have Burrow going to the Bengals with the No. 1 pick in their latest mock drafts. Brugler cites Burrow’s accuracy and toughness as big reasons why the LSU quarterback is in contention to be the No. 1 pick.

Burrow will be dinged throughout the process for having an average arm, but what he does really well is why the Bengals should make him the face of the franchise. His poise in the pocket, downfield accuracy and competitive toughness are all outstanding and why the Ohio native should soon return home.

Burrow transferred from Ohio State to LSU after seeing the field sparingly for the Buckeyes. LSU’s new offense took elements from the Saints and has greatly helped Burrow’s draft stock. Whether Burrow is the No. 1 pick depends on who lands the selection as a few teams slated to pick high in the draft do not need a quarterback.

Burrow has thrown for 4,366 yards, 44 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing more than 78 percent of his passes this season. Burrow ranks second in the NCAA in both passing yards and touchdowns. The LSU quarterback can also hurt teams with his legs notching 248 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Jake Fromm’s NFL Draft Projections

Fromm’s projections are a bit all over the place given the inconsistencies of Georgia’s offense this season. Fromm has dropped out of the first round in Miller’s latest mock draft going No. 49 to the Bears. Miller suggested on a recent Stick to Football podcast that Fromm should consider going back to school for his senior season to improve his draft stock.

Brugler has Fromm just missing the first round on his top 100 big board released in early November. Fromm is ranked as his No. 34 prospect and the fifth quarterback to be selected.

For Fromm, he checks the first two boxes on my quarterback “must have” list: mental processing and accuracy. However, everything else is average at best and that simply won’t be for everyone. Fromm will challenge evaluators because his mind, accuracy and intangibles translate well to the NFL game, but is that enough?

Heading into the SEC Championship, Fromm has thrown for 2,385 yards, 21 touchdowns and three interceptions. It marks Fromm’s lowest yardage total at Georgia, but Fromm has also avoided mistakes with only three picks.

If Fromm can lead Georgia to the College Football Playoff, it could go a long way in helping his draft projections. It would also give the Georgia quarterback at least one more big-time stage to perform in front of NFL scouts.