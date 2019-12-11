Lakers Reportedly Planned Massive Offer to Guard in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers nearly had a “big three” that no one saw coming, according to a new report.

According to a The Athletic’s Anthony Slater the Lakers were a legitimate suitor for now-Golden State guard D’Angelo Russell, who has a long and not so glorious history in Los Angeles. The Lakers took Russell with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft, but was shipped off to the Brooklyn Nets for Brook Lopez, the rights to Kyle Kuzma and the 27th pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

It took some time, but Russell blossomed into one of the top guards in the league last season, making his first All-Star team.

For the Lakers, the hangup was that they were still waiting on Kawhi Leonard’s decision. And there’s also the fact that the Lakers were not planning to offer the full max to Russell.

Here’s how Slater reported it:

Russell only wanted serious bidders and, sources say, he had three: The Lakers — wouldn’t that have been quite the reunion? — nearing a potential $100 million offer but in limbo until Kawhi Leonard made his choice, the Wolves, up over $100 million but still needing to create cap room to get to his max, and the Warriors, offering the full max in a complicated sign-and-trade involving Durant.

Russell is averaging 22 points on a 5-20 Golden State team that has been ravaged by injury, but he should have a chance to develop alongside All-Star guard Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry once they return.

Lakers Doing Just Fine With LeBron James, Anthony Davis Leading the Way

The Lakers didn’t get their third “star” to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but the team is rolling with a 21-3 record behind the duo.

“For me and AD we just, it starts with us,” James told reporters on Sunday after a lopsided 142-125 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. “If we’re on the same page it makes it a lot easier for the rest of the ball-club and that’s both on and off the floor. So we’re just trying to lead by example, lead by command, lead by our voices, lead by our play and see where it takes us.”

Davis and James are accounting for 45.7% of the Lakers’ points scored this season. Davis is averaging 27.7 points, nine rebounds and 2.7 blocks, while LeBron is netting 25.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 10.8 assists.

The Lakers role players — especially guys like Alex Caruso, Dwight Howard — have also stepped up to support the stars.

“They’re both guys that will make the right play, and they’re willing passers,” Lakers head coach Frank Vogel. “So on paper the pieces fit. So far in this regular season we’re off to a good start, but it still is just to a good start.”

Lakers Expecting Avery Bradley Back Against Magic

The Lakers are heading east for a massive five-game road trip that closes with a matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 19. The Bucks have matched the Lakers incredible 21-3 start.

But first up is a trip to Orlando to take on the Magic, which is expected to feature the return of guard Avery Bradley, who has been sidelined with a hairline fracture in his leg. Bradley is listed as questionable, but Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported Bradley will be on the court with a 20-minute restriction.

Avery Bradley worked out again today with Lakers in Orlando and will play against the Magic Wednesday, per source. He will be on about a 20 minutes restriction. Bradley had been out with a hairline fracture in his lower right leg. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) December 11, 2019

The Lakers are an 8.5-point favorite for the contest against the Magic, with a total of 212.

