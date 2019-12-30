Lakers’ LeBron James Is Now the Only NBA Player to Ever Reach This Feat

During last night’s win over the Dallas Mavericks, 108-95, Lakers’ superstar LeBron James tallied 13 assists. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, James’ 13 assists gave him over 9,000 for his career. He is now the only player in NBA history to ever post 30,000 points, 9,000 rebounds and 9,000 assists. According to BleacherReport, James is now ninth on the NBA all-time assists list with a total of 9,009.

In a post-game interview posted by Ben Golliver of the Washington Post, James spoke on the value of passing.

“When I was a little kid I was somewhat better than some of my teammates. [My coach] said it’s a much greater reward for you to get your teammates who can’t dribble or score for themselves an open look,” James said.

Lakers' LeBron James on value of passing after hitting 9,000 career assists: pic.twitter.com/iOKcyZqOLK — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) December 30, 2019

LeBron James Named AP Male Athlete of the Decade

It was just announced yesterday that the King was named The Associated Press Male Athlete of the Decade. He now joins Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky and Arnold Palmer in winning this award, per ESPN.

“You add another 10 years of learning and adversity, pitfalls, good, great, bad, and any smart person who wants to grow will learn from all those experiences,” James told the AP. “A decade ago, I just turned 25. I’m about to be 35, and I’m just in a better [place] in my life and have a better understanding of what I want to get out of life.”

The list of things James has accomplished within the last decade can go on forever. For instance he left the Cavaliers for the Heat, he won a championship, he signed with the Lakers, he played in eight straight Finals, he started a school and he married his high school sweetheart. In the past 10 years no other NBA player has scored as many points as The King. James is now on the hunt to pass Kobe Bryant No.3, No. 2 Karl Malone and No. 1 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the all-time scoring list. James commented on his own abilities to pass those players.

“I would be lying if I said I don’t see it,” James said per ESPN. “Obviously I’m not trying to say, ‘OK, well if I play this amount of time, if I average this’ … I’m not doing that because I’ve never done that with my career. I’ve always just kind of let it happen. Whatever happens, happens. But I see it. I do see it.”

Happy Birthday to the King

Today, Monday Dec. 30, marks LeBron James 35th birthday. He has now been in the league for 17 years and is still playing his best game. After last night’s win against the Mavs, James did not want to hear happy birthday from the reporters.

“If I was back home, then I would be 35,” joked James per USA Today. “I live in L.A. now. Don’t count me out just yet.”

Post-game, LeBron James and his superstar teammate Anthony Davis were in a particularly good mood as they just earned another dub. The two even joked about The King’s birthday. Davis said that he would be gifting his teammate nothing and then laughed as he asked James if he wanted a gift.

LeBron jokingly responded, “Yeah, for you to get the hell out of my face.”

At 35 years old, James is still putting up incredible numbers. This season he is currently averaging 25.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 10.8 assists a game. The Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.