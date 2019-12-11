Lamar Jackson Injury: Ravens QB Reveals Status for Thursday

Lamar Jackson’s status for the Baltimore Ravens this week has been in doubt, but the quarterback wants everyone to know that he’s alright and ready to go against the New York Jets.

According to Jackson himself, all systems are go for the game on Thursday night, and he is even feeling much better and close to perfect for this week coming off what was described as a quad injury.

Here’s a look at what Jackson said in a piece by ESPN’s Jamison Hensley on his availability for this week:

“I feel great. I feel good. I’m 100 [percent],” Jackson said after Tuesday’s practice. “I’m going to be out there Thursday night.” After having a slight limp Monday, Jackson looked much better during the media viewing portion of Tuesday’s practice. He moved well while dropping back for passes and didn’t appear to be concerned with a leg injury, horsing around with wide receiver Marquise Brown.”

Obviously, having a healthy Jackson is vital to the Baltimore cause. The Ravens likely would have had to start Robert Griffin III in the absence of Jackson, and while that’s not the worst outcome, a team always wants to have its best players at the ready for big games. There was some concern if Jackson could shake off the injury in time to play in a short week, but obviously, he is feeling good.

Such is the case this week, as Jackson will be ready to roll against the Jets.

Lamar Jackson’s Juke Video

Against the Buffalo Bills while potentially being dinged up, Jackson once again turned in a play which made him look like an MVP shoo-in. On what looked like a simple run for a loss of yardage, Jackson was able to shake his way away from the defense and leave a defender completely bewildered in his wake with a move which can only be described as electric.

Here’s a look at the amazing move:

On the run, Jackson was able to go over 1,000 yards on the season, which is a very insane statistic to note for a quarterback. It’s not typically passers that are able to run for that many yards, so his ability to run has been very special to note so far this season. Arguably, stats like this show just how dramatic Jackson is managing to change the NFL game this season.

Not only does Jackson make the routine plays, but he makes plenty of insane ones as well. Add this to his greatest hits ledger for the 2019 season on the field.

Lamar Jackson’s Statistics

This season, Jackson has been the epitome of a dual threat quarterback and one of the leaders in the next generation of quarterbacks that will make waves in the league. After the action concluded this weekend, Jackson has put up 2,677 passing yards and 28 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he has rumbled for 1,017 yards and 7 touchdowns. As a whole, the Ravens have managed to find the best of Jackson on the field. Arguably, he’s become the most obvious MVP candidate in the league given these type of things.

Since being drafted out of Louisville, Jackson has begun to rewrite the book in the league in terms of what a quarterback is and can be. These numbers and plays only help to prove that in the end.

Numbers like this are just another reason Jackson is one of the NFL’s most exciting athletes to watch, and more reason fans will be worried about him ahead of another key game against the Jets.

