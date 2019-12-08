Analyst Shares Some of Lamar Jackson’s Top Plays for Ravens [WATCH]

Lamar Jackson has had an amazing season for the Baltimore Ravens, and beyond the statistical moves he’s made this year, the highlight reel of incredible plays has been hard to miss and easy to appreciate.

As Jackson has made moves all over the field, it’s time to take a step back and appreciate some of his bigger jukes and amazing plays this year. Fortunately, NFL analyst Dov Kleiman showed off some clips of Jackson doing his thing and some of the greatest plays he’s had on the field.

Here’s a look at some of Jackson’s biggest plays so far this season:

Obviously, these are phenomenal to note, but Jackson is hardly finished. He will have the rest of the 2019 regular season and the playoffs to make his mark with more special moments.

At this point, however, it’s more than exciting to remember what got Jackson to this point in his career in an explosive season.

Lamar Jackson’s Statistics

This season, Jackson has been the epitome of a dual threat quarterback and one of the leaders in the next generation of quarterbacks that will make waves in the league. Thus far, Jackson has put up 2,532 passing yards and 25 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he has rumbled for 977 yards and 7 touchdowns. As a whole, the Ravens have managed to find the best of Jackson on the field. Arguably, he’s become the most obvious MVP candidate in the league given these type of things.

Since being drafted out of Louisville, Jackson has begun to rewrite the book in the league in terms of what a quarterback is and can be. These numbers and plays only help to prove that end the end.

Torrey Smith Excited About Ravens

Thanks in large part to Jackson, the Ravens are an exciting 10-2 this season and folks are starting to get hyped about some of the old magic returning

One person who has noticed this type of emotional response is former Baltimore wideout Torrey Smith. On the pulse of things this year, Smith says he can tell that the city of Baltimore is beginning to buzz about the Ravens again just like the old days, which is something that excites him greatly.

Here’s a look at what Smith wrote on Twitter:

Everywhere you go in Baltimore everyone is talking about the Ravens. It has that old feel again. pic.twitter.com/qEzUOy5e2w — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) December 6, 2019

Thus far this season, the Ravens have been one of the teams that has captivated the attention of the league. At 10-2 with wins over some of the elite squads in the league as well as with Jackson making an obvious case to become the NFL MVP, fans have plenty to cheer about and talk about.

It hasn’t gone unnoticed on Smith, who is very excited seeing folks pumped up about the team so much in 2019 after their great start to the season.

Jackson is perhaps the biggest reason for the Ravens and their fans to be fired up, and watching his electrifying highlights will never get old amid what’s been an amazing year.

