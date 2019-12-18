Lions-Broncos Preview: A Deep Dive Into Denver

The Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos are playing for nothing but draft positioning for 2020 when they meet up on Sunday afternoon, but while one team is playing out the string, the other is trying to build some positive momentum for next year as well.

Denver has come on in recent weeks with some solid play, and have been boosted greatly by their rookie quarterback. His play has injected some late excitement into what was a lost season, and the Lions will have to be ready for what he will bring.

What else is there to watch from the Denver perspective in this game for Detroit? Here’s a look at the biggest variables to watch from the other side.

Broncos Player to Watch: Drew Lock, QB

Since picking up the starting job, the rookie has come into his own and has looked the part of a capable, confident leader on the field. He had a bumpy road start in the snow, but Lock has been able to lead the team back in games and rally the troops well for a young player. That will be huge for his confidence, and the Lions haven’t exactly excelled against rookie quarterbacks under Matt Patricia, getting beaten by Sam Darnold and Josh Allen in 2018 and played to a tie by late Kyler Murray heroics in 2019. How Lock plays will go a long way toward determining if the Broncos can win another late season game.

Broncos Key Personnel Group: Running Back

Much like last week against Tampa Bay, the running back position will be one to watch this week. Denver has some wideouts who can change the game in Courtland Sutton and Emmanuel Sanders, but from this perspective, Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman will be vital to stop. The duo has combined for 1,321 yards and 8 touchdowns on the ground this season. Those numbers are very solid. On a cold December day, a solid running game outdoors will be something to watch, and the Lions need to make sure they can keep the Denver group in check as best they can.

Broncos Biggest Name Missing: Derek Wolfe, DE

The Broncos recently lost one of their most durable pass rushers in Wolfe, a player who had 7 sacks at the time he went down with an elbow injury which landed him on injured reserve for the rest of the season. As most people have seen, the Lions haven’t exactly been able to protect the quarterback in recent weeks, so Wolfe will be a big miss for the Broncos in this game. The Lions have a dinged up offensive line, and Wolfe would have easily been a player that could have feasted in this type of game.

Headset Heads Up

If there’s anyone who can be counted on to have an intimate knowledge of the Lions, it’s Broncos coach Vic Fangio. For years as defensive coordinator for the Bears, Fangio was able to terrorize the Lions, which included his work against Matt Patricia and company in the 2018 season, his last in Chicago. Two defensive minded coaches should lead to a pretty low scoring affair in this game from the Detroit and Denver perspective.

READ NEXT: Lions-Broncos Line Revealed in Week 16