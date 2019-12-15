Lions’ Wes Hills Rushes for Pair of Touchdowns in Debut [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions have been enduring a season by committee at running back, and another strong contender could have emerged in the form of Wes Hills.

Elevated to the roster given the injury to Bo Scarbrough, Hills wasted little time making a big impact, bouncing for 2 touchdowns, the first of his career. Hills’ first score came in the third quarter.

For the second touchdown in the fourth quarter, Hills bounced in, lost the football but had already crossed the goal line. Here’s a look at the celebration afterward:

Hills made quite an impression with these plays and these moves, and Lions fans have a brand new underdog to root for in the running back.

Wes Hills Makes Lions History With Scores

The Lions have had some historic debuts from running backs lately, and Hills was no exception for Detroit. With the two touchdowns, he joined Lions royalty in Billy Sims and former electric running back Jahvid Best, as Lions PR explained.

#Lions rookie RB Wes Hills is the 3rd running back in @Lions history to rush for 2 TDs in his first-career NFL game, joining RBs Jahvid Best (2010) & Billy Sims (1980). He is the 1st undrafted rookie to do so for Detroit.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/5Os2tkoZ1r — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) December 15, 2019

That’s quite a debut for a guy in Hills who was nearly an afterthought and struggling to break through into the league prior to this game. Now, regardless of what else may happen, he’s a part of the Detroit history book forever as a result of this.

What Wes Hills Brings Lions

Hills comes to Detroit from the Arizona Cardinals where he spent time during the 2019 offseason. Prior to that, he went to college at Delaware and then Slippery Rock. Those schools haven’t been hotbeds of talent, so Hills had to show off what he could do during training camp first and foremost.

While he didn’t make the roster, Hills still opened some eyes for what he has been able to do on the field. Lee, meanwhile, is moved off the roster once again, something which has defined the early part of his Lions career. He’s seen starts in games, but has not stuck on the team consistently.

An old school bruiser back, Hills is 6-2 and 218 which is beefy for a runner in this day in age. The Lions like their running back depth, and have churned through some guys at the position looking to find a backup for their practice squad that can stick.

In Hills, the team gets their hands on a player who was said to be a rising star during training camp that opened some eyes. He was a player who registered a few key plays at last year’s Senior Bowl as well, and someone who looks the part of a player who can hang around a roster given what he can do up front. The Lions have a power rush attack that is physical under Darrell Bevell, and Hills could fit that dynamic for the team if there is a need for that on the roster at some point this season.

This week, there was a need and Hills certainly showed off his chops to the league and the team with his runs.

