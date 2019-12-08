Odell Beckham Jr. Wears Furry Cleats to Support Cleveland Animal Rescue Shelter

Did you think there was any chance Odell Beckham Jr. wasn’t going to be participating in the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” campaign?

The fashion-forward Cleveland Browns receiver took the opportunity to unveil golden fur-covered cleats on Sunday in support of Berea Animal Rescue Friends – a local animal rescue shelter in Cleveland.

OBJ’s will wearing these for My Cause My Cleats today, supporting Berea Animal Rescue pic.twitter.com/p1dO3dLxHo — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 8, 2019

OBJ wore the cleats, named “Pawsitively Fierce,” during pre-game warmups before the matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. The kicks featured dog-ear flaps around the ankle and the OBJ initials embroidered on the shoe.

Beckham caught two passes for 39 yards in the Browns’ 27-19 win in the Battle of Ohio.

Hundreds of NFL players participated in the campaign on Sunday, which gave them the opportunity to showcase charitable causes.