NFL Insider Drops Bombshell on Odell Beckham’s Future With Browns

Odell Beckham Jr.’s future with the Cleveland Browns was called into question this week, with the star wide receiver taking to Twitter to quell the rumors that he wants a trade.

“No one knows what the future holds, like tomorrow,” Beckham said during a press conference, setting off the alarms. “I couldn’t tell you what’s going to happen.”

Once the internet took that quote and ran, OBJ wrote on Twitter: “I NEVER said I was not happy in Cleveland, just like everyone else I’m hopeful for better results,” he wrote. “Period. Next story plzz.”

A report from FOX NFL Insider Jay Glazer says otherwise.

The trusted insider reported on the FOX pregame show that he doesn’t see Beckham’s relationship with the Browns ending well, dropping a bombshell revelation that hints at a bit of betrayal by the star pass-catcher.

“Here’s the thing. People are now surprised about what’s happening and what he’s saying in Cleveland, but players and coaches around the league — they’re not. Let me fill you in why: Odell Beckham has actually told other players and coaches before games ‘Come get me.’ It wasn’t Odell’s choice to go with the Cleveland Browns, he got traded there. Now there are reports of his sports hernia surgery. I’ve got to say, I don’t see that relationship ending well after this year.”

As many have pointed out, Glazer is a trusted insider with more hits than misses, especially when he goes all in with a report like this. Glazer also reported that the Beckham trade out of New York was being worked on well in advance of other insiders, initially being mocked and attacked for doing his job. He gloated a bit on Twitter when it went through, and rightfully so.

“For all you [expletive] who spewed [expletive] at me, my kid, my mom, my mom’s kid, my kid’s mom, my head size, body size, intelligence, my mom’s intelligence all because I made a prediction about your team today,” Glazer shared on Twitter, “save your ridiculous [expletive] insults for [expletive] that matters in life.”