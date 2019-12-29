Clippers’ Patrick Beverley Takes Hard Fall on Elbow Against Utah Jazz [Watch]

Tonight the Los Angeles Clippers played against the Utah Jazz. The team was coming back from a big win as they just defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas day, 111-106. Ahead of tonight’s game it was reported by Farbod Esnaashari of Forbes that their were zero players listed on the Clippers’ injury report, but about an hour before the game Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN tweeted that Montrezl Harrell would actually be sitting out due to illness.

The game was close as the Clippers led the Jazz by only two points going into the second half. During the third quarter, Patrick Beverley was going up for a layup when he took a hard fall and landed on his elbow. He was seen running into the locker room holding his elbow with what looked like a serious injury.

Fortunately, according to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN Beverley underwent X-Rays and they came back negative. He returned to the bench before the fourth quarter. Beverley came back onto the court during the fourth.

Patrick Beverley goes down hard with what looks like an elbow injury and runs into the locker room. #Clippers pic.twitter.com/N8DTPAwN9k — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 29, 2019

Game Recap

Beverley started off the game hot as he got the first bucket of the game. Paul George was also on fire from the jump as he tallied five rebounds in just 4.5 minutes of play. On the other end, Joe Ingles was showing out for the Jazz as his three was on point. With 5:24 minutes into the first quarter both teams tied at 15 points. Without Trez in the game Zubac also had the opportunity to put up some big numbers as he posted 12 points and 7 rebounds early in the first. By the end of the first quarter, the Clippers gained a 10-point lead, 32-22. Zubac led the team with 12 points and 8 rebounds. According to Tomer Azarly of Clutchpoints, Zubac’s seven offensive rebounds in the first quarter is the most offensive rebounds in a quarter by anyone in the NBA this season.

It wasn’t until the second quarter that Kawhi Leonard scored his first bucket of the game. It took the superstar 16 minutes to score, yet the Clippers still had a lead. Landry Shamet also hit a three during the second that made for his 200th career three in 96 career games, per Mirjam Swanson of the OC Register. The team struggled a bit in the second quarter as they decreased their 12-point lead to just two points by halftime, 63-61.

The Utah Jazz came out rejuvenated and stole the lead from the Clippers early on in the second half and after Pat Bev’s hard fall, the Jazz kept adding to the scoreboard. By the start of the fourth quarter the Clippers trailed the Jazz by two, 93-92. PG led the team with 20 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal.

Going into the fourth Lou Williams scored a basket and stole the lead back, 94-93. Beverley came back onto the court like a boss as he blocked Georges Niang’s shot in the paint with the hand he just injured within the first two minutes of his return.

Patrick Beverley is a warrior, gets a blocked shot with the right hand less than 2 minutes after returning from the locker room with the right wrist injury. #Clippers pic.twitter.com/GT3EWsuajp — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 29, 2019

The Clippers could not seem to find their momentum in the fourth as they accumulated back-to-back turnovers, pushing the game back to a seven point deficit with the Jazz in the lead, 109-102. The Clippers failed to pick up the pace and fell short, 120-107. PG led the team with 20 points, 10 boards and two assists.