Patriots Inactives: Michel In, Edelman Could Sit Out

In Week 2, the New England Patriots dispatched the Miami Dolphins down in Florida, 43-0. While the hosts that day were brutally underwhelming, a lot has changed in Miami since the opening weeks of the season.

The Dolphins boast a competitive team with several former Patriots on the roster. Given New England is in a must-win situation against an improved Dolphins team, the Patriots will likely play most if not all of its starters on Sunday.

That includes running back Sony Michel, who was added to the injury report on Saturday after falling ill. But according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Michel will be just fine to play on Sunday which should give New England a major boost offensively.

Patriots’ RB Sony Michel, who was added to the injury report Saturday as questionable due to illness, is expected to play today vs. the Dolphins, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2019

Michel is coming off his best performance of the season last Saturday against Buffalo where he rushed 21 times for 96 yards, a season-high. His absence would have meant Damien Harris could have been active this season, but the rookie will likely finish the regular season as a non-dresser once again.

The rest of the inactives will be announced 90 minutes before kickoff.

What About Edelman & Other Starters?

Week 17 is an important time for players regardless of their team’s playoff scenarios. With several performance incentives on the line, players are looking to earn a little extra cash with strong statistical seasons.

For Julian Edelman, he has already earned his salary incentives having eclipsed the 90-catch plateau two weeks ago. Edelman sits three catches short of 100 for the season and is likely hoping to get there for personal merit. Despite his minor injuries, Edelman should dress for the Patriots on Sunday but like many others may be filtered out late if the game is in hand.

Tom Brady could meet the same fate against Miami. If New England races ahead to a halftime lead, Brady could be lifted in favor of Jarrett Stidham for the final 30 minutes of the day. But with Bill Belichick insistent on treating this game like a playoff contest, look for most of the starters to see major playing time.

About the Others…

It’s a shame that a few Patriots players didn’t see more playing time this season. For some rookies, like second-round draft choice Joejuan Williams, they’ve had to earn their shot gradually throughout the season.

With Jonathan Jones out last week, Williams stepped up big, allowing just one catch for three yards on two targets. The 6-foot-2 corner is big, physical, and fast and has improved a great deal since the preseason. Given three defensive backs were questionable, Williams would be a solid option to play in a vital game.

Byron Cowart and Harris being inactive has been commonplace this season. The same goes for Cody Kessler, Korey Cunningham, and even Jermaine Eluemunor at times. But with Marcus Cannon out, having Cunningham active may be a move New England looks at to air on the side of caution.

