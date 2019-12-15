Patriots Penalize Videographer Involved in Latest Scandal: Report

It was predictable that there would be internal fallout within the New England Patriots organization as a result of their videotaping mishap last week in Cleveland.

And on Sunday, it was revealed how serious the Patriots are taking this issue. A report by Ben Volin of The Boston Globe stated the Patriots had suspended the videographer responsible for filming the Bengals sideline during the production of team television show last week in Cleveland.

According to the report: “The producer/videographer, Dave Mondillo, is a longtime full-time employee of Kraft Sports and Entertainment. He was suspended last week.”

Though it was initially also reported that Patriots chairman Jonathan Kraft had a closed-door meeting on Monday with the videographer, that report was later retracted.

New England released a team statement on Monday admitting to the breach of league rules but also denying involvement with the football department or the coaching staff. It appears that could be confirmed by this suspension, given the team has been trying to distance itself from the distraction and Belichick’s consistent denial of involvement.

Will the League Bring Such a Swift Punishment

The NFL is currently reviewing the incident and is being thorough in regards to the punishment and just what exactly the video was trying to show.

New England is claiming the video is meant for a team television program called “Do Your Job” in which staff members from various different departments are featured in a day-in-the-life type video showing roles and responsibilities.

This particular footage was meant to highlight one of the team’s advanced scouts who was in Cleveland to see the Bengals playing the Browns. There was an interview conducted prior to the game and then the film crew was attempting to collect b-roll shots of the action on the field.

Upon breaking the rules, league security confiscated the footage and began conducting an investigation. Reports early in the week suggested the penalties enforced on the Patriots would be minor, and that appears to be the case still.

New England will likely be fined for the incident and could also face the loss or reduction of a mid to late-round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Spygate 2.0?

The incident really isn’t as grave as Spygate was in 2007. When the Patriots found themselves blatantly violating the league rules for personal gain, it was an issue which the league was cracking down on and one the Patriots were caught violating intentionally.

If this latest breach was as inadvertent and unintentional as the team continues to state it was, then it should be met with a minor punishment. There was no report of any similar issues occurring earlier in the season or yet in Week 15.

This seems notable: The Patriots have not sent any type of media or video crew to any other game not involving the Patriots this season. Not Kansas City, not Houston, not Baltimore. The only game they received credentials for was Cincinnati. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) December 15, 2019

The Patriots have taken their own steps to punish the rulebreakers internally and are looking to remove this smudge on the season to avoid any further distraction. With the Patriots officially clinching a postseason berth, the hope is that investigation is wrapped up ahead of the playoffs.

