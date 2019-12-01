Patriots Players and Coaches Want Antonio Brown Re-Signed: Report

The New England Patriots are reportedly interested in bringing back Antonio Brown.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Patriots players and coaches are open to a Brown reunion — however, it is still unclear if team owner Robert Kraft is on board with Brown being re-signed by the Patriots.

Robert Kraft is Still Against Idea of Brown’s Re-Signing

In fact, the report by La Canfora states that Kraft hasn’t shown an inclination in re-signing Brown — contrary to what Pats players and coaches desire.

“Former Patriots receiver Antonio Brown continues to train in hopes of a return this season, while the NFL determines any discipline from accusations of sexual assault made against him in a civil lawsuit. New England players and coaches would welcome him back, sources said. Owner Robert Kraft, who released Brown after playing one game with the team, is the deciding factor, and has not shown an inclination to give the receiver another shot after his repeated missteps on social media in the aftermath of his release by the Patriots months ago. However, if Kraft were to reconsider, sources said Brown’s teammates and coaches would support bringing him back, with Brown’s chemistry with Tom Brady obvious from his initial practice with the team and Brown getting along well with all parties during his brief stint there.”

While the topic of whether or not Kraft wants to actually bring back Brown is a whole different story in itself, the topic of when Brown could actually make is a return is a whole different one.

Antonio Brown Could Still Be Suspended

Brown is still meeting with NFL officials regarding his sexual misconduct allegations from two different women. Because he hasn’t been on an NFL roster in nearly three months — and because the league has yet to determine discipline — he has yet to serve any sort of suspension or fine.

If Brown is to be signed by the Patriots, he could be suspended — even for the rest of the season. As La Canfora details in his article, the league is “notorious” for taking its time with on-field investigations — meaning Brown re-signing with the Patriots doesn’t automatically mean he’ll make a return to the field this season.

“There is no timetable for an NFL decision on Brown, and the league is notorious for taking its time in investigations of off-field impropriety. There is also nothing precluding an NFL team from signing Brown as a free agent. Brady was a big proponent of Brown’s ability to lift the offense — New England continues to be short at skill positions and unable to push the ball downfield — and would be very open to a reunion with him, while Brown did not present any problems or issues for coaches in New England either, after major clashes with the staff in Pittsburgh and Oakland.”

Brown appeared in one game with the Patriots — a Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins which saw the Pro Bowl wide receiver catch four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown — and despite playing in just one game, he still ranks third on the team in touchdown catches.

The Patriots may be 10-1, but signing Brown may be the difference between hoisting a seventh Lombardi Trophy — and going home without one.