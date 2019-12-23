Patriots Star Reveals Status For Week 17 vs. Dolphins

It sounds like Julian Edelman doesn’t plan on resting up prior to the start of the playoffs.

The New England Patriots have one more regular season game to go with a home date against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. The Patriots have a lot at stake as a win or tie against the Dolphins ensures New England clinches a No. 2 seed — and a first-round bye — for the postseason.

However, Edelman has been dealing with some injuries, including leaving the Week 16 game versus the Buffalo Bills due to a head injury. He had also entered the game with head and shoulder injuries and has been listed as questionable on the injury report on numerous occasions this season.

Despite his ailments, the veteran receiver sounded as if he doesn’t plan on missing Week 17 versus the Dolphins, via Michael Giardi of NFL Network.

I've detailed how beat up Julian Edelman is. He was asked postgame if perhaps it would be best for him to sit out next weekend and then with the potential bye, get two weeks to rest. "I get paid to play football." #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 22, 2019

How Edelman’s Head Injury Happened

The head injury occurred during this play — which was called offensive pass interference on Edelman — early in the third quarter. It’s unclear if the PI was intentional or unintentional — but Edelman played it off as if it was unintentional after the game.

“Those are tough plays,” Edelman said. “It’s a bang-bang play. It’s a slant-flat. They were in man coverage, and you’re trying to set up your guy, and all of a sudden you come off and you break off of it and you’ve got that guy right up in your face. And you try to protect yourself, and then I saw three flags. Those are tough plays.”

After the play, Edelman laid motionless on the field as he tried to “sell” it to the referees. The “sell” didn’t work and the Patriots lost yardage as a result. They would then kick a field goal to move up 13-10 over the Bills.

“I was trying to sell it,” Edelman said. “Maybe they didn’t see it. Then three flags were literally in my face. That sell didn’t work and it got me taken out for a quarter.”

The sell job almost landed Edelman in the concussion protocol. After heading into the medical tent and missing one quarter of action, the 33-year-old returned in the fourth quarter and caught a key 30-yard pass during the fourth quarter. He would then convert on a key 2-point conversion attempt to put the Patriots up 24-17 for good as New England won their 11th consecutive division title — an NFL record.

The veteran receiver is clearly tired of answering questions regarding his injuries, as he made clear following the game.

“I’m honestly sick of it,” Edelman said. “Because guys come up to me, and they’re like, ‘ahh, dude, reporters are asking me about your toughness, yada yada.’ Please, just stop asking me.”

Patriots Face Key Week 17 Matchup

While Edelman is clearly dinged up, the Patriots play a pivotal game in Week 17. New England clearly doesn’t not want to play on Wild Card weekend and that’s the scenario that they face if they can’t beat the Dolphins and if the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.

The last time the Patriots played on Wild Card weekend was back in 2009 when they were blown at home by the Baltimore Ravens.

Edelman leads the Patriots in all major receiving categories with 97 receptions for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns.

While Edelman wants to play, it’ll obviously be up to head coach Bill Belichick whether or not that is the case come Week 17.