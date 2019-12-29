Steelers Playoff Picture: Standings & Scenarios for Week 17

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a bit of help in Week 17 to make the NFL playoffs. The simplest way for the Steelers to make the postseason is to get a win over the Baltimore Ravens and also have the Tennessee Titans lose to the Houston Texans.

There are also more complicated scenarios for the Steelers to clinch a playoff berth including one where they can lose and still make the postseason. A Titans loss combined with a Colts victory and a Raiders loss would send the Steelers to the postseason regardless of the outcome of their matchup against the Ravens.

The most complicated scenario involves the Titans losing, a Colts win and the Steelers tie the Raiders in the strength-of-victory tiebreaker. For this to happen, the Vikings, Packers, Chiefs, and Dolphins need to win. Got all that, Steelers fans?

The simplest thing to root for is a Steelers victory and Titans loss as this would assure Pittsburgh grabs the final Wild Card spot. The good news for the Steelers is the Ravens plan to rest a number of players, including Lamar Jackson since Baltimore has already locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree believes Pittsburgh has the right make up for situations like Week 17.

“What people should know is that we’re never going to give up,” Dupree told Bleacher Report. “Coach Tomlin, when he drafts guys, he drafts guys he knows who can handle the fight, can handle adversity, who can handle situations, who will never bend, never fold. If you beat us, you’re just going to beat us. But we’re never going to give up.”

Here is a look at the current Steelers playoff standings. We will be updating this after their matchup with the Ravens.

AFC North Standings

TEAM W L Ravens 13 2 Steelers 8 7 Browns 6 9 Bengals 1 14

AFC Playoff Standings

The Ravens have clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the postseason if the playoffs started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

TEAM W L T 1. Ravens* 13 2 0 2. Chiefs* 12 4 0 3. Patriots* 12 4 0 4. Texans* 10 5 0 5. Bills* 10 5 0 6. Titans 8 7 0 7. Steelers 8 7 0 8. Colts 7 8 0

AFC Playoff Matchups

Here is a look at the current AFC playoff matchups.

No. 6 Tennessee Titans vs. No. 3 New England Patriots

No. 5 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 4 Houston Texans

Bye: No. 1 Baltimore Ravens & No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

AFC Wild Card Standings

The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Bills* 10 5 0 2. Titans 8 7 0 3. Steelers 8 7 0 4. Raiders 7 8 0

AFC Teams in the Hunt

The following teams are still in contention for a playoff spot.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tennessee Titans

Oakland Raiders