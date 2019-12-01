NFL Playoff Schedule 2020: NFC & AFC Games

The NFL playoffs get started on Saturday, January 4, 2020 with Wild Card Weekend. While we do not know the teams, the NFL playoff schedule is locked in through Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami at 6:30 p.m. on Fox.

The last day of the NFL regular season is Sunday, December 29 with a full slate of Week 17 games. The NFL is expected to announce the full NFL playoff schedule on the evening of December 29.

New England and Baltimore sit atop the AFC and are projected to have a first-round bye as things stand now. The Patriots’ success has mostly been fueled by their defense, a fact that Tom Brady embraces.

“The strength of our team is our defense and special teams,” Brady told WEEI, per Boston Herald. “So on offense, we just have to take advantage when we get opportunities, understand where our strengths lie and try to play to them. Not giving short fields. Not turning the ball over.”

In the NFC, the 49ers and Saints are currently the top seeds with the Packers, Seahawks and Vikings closely behind. The Saints are the first team to clinch a playoff spot, but Drew Brees noted the team has bigger goals ahead.

“This was objective No. 1 obviously, winning the division,” Brees said, per Saints.com. “You know our mindset, the guys we have and just kind of how we progressed each and every year. We’ve got bigger fish to fry so to speak but have a list of goals and objectives. We just want to knock them down one by one, but at the end of the day, let’s just keep it simple right now. Let’s just focus on playing our best football. I still think it’s out there on both sides of the ball. If we continue to do that and do better each week, we’ll see what happens.”

One of the few things we know about the NFL playoff schedule is the NFC and AFC championship games are already locked in for Sunday, January 19. The AFC will kick off the day at 3:05 p.m. Eastern on CBS, while the NFC will finalize the Super Bowl matchup at 6:40 p.m. Eastern on Fox.

Here is a look at the NFL playoff schedule, courtesy of FBS Schedules.



NFL Playoff Schedule 2019-20

DATE TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 AFC Wild Card TBD Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 NFC Wild Card TBD Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 AFC Wild Card TBD Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 NFC Wild Card TBD Sat., Jan. 11, 2020 AFC Divisional Round TBD Sat., Jan. 11, 2020 NFC Divisional Round TBD Sun., Jan. 12, 2020 AFC Divisional Round TBD Sun., Jan. 12, 2020 NFC Divisional Round TBD Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 AFC Championship 3:05 p.m. CBS Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 NFC Championship 6:40 p.m. Fox Sun., Feb. 2, 2020 Super Bowl LIV (Miami) 6:30 p.m. Fox

NFC Playoff Matchups: Heading Into Week 13

Here is what the NFC playoff matchups would be if the postseason started today.

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 3 Green Bay Packers

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 4 Dallas Cowboys

Bye: No. 1 San Francisco 49ers, No. 2 New Orleans Saints

AFC Playoff Matchups: Heading Into Week 13

Here is what the AFC playoff matchups would be if the postseason started today.

No. 6 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. No. 3 Houston Texans

No. 5 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 4 Kansas City Chiefs

Bye: No. 1 New England Patriots, No. 2 Baltimore Ravens