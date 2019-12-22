Raiders vs. Chargers Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers are 7.5-point favorites over the Oakland Raiders in Sunday’s AFC West matchup at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Oakland (6-8) is playing for pride as they have been officially eliminated from playoff contention. David Carr is having a solid season, completing a career-high 70% of his passes however he has not recorded a 300-yard passing game this season. Josh Jacobs leads all rookies with 1,150 rushing yards this season but will miss Sunday’s game with a nagging shoulder injury. The Raiders will rely on Andre Washington and Jalen Richard to handle the ball-carrying duties.

Los Angeles (5-9) has also been eliminated from playoff contention, as they play their final game at Dignity Health Sports Park, a stadium originally designed for Major League Soccer. Keenan Allen has recorded at least 90 catches for the third consecutive season and leads the team with 1,046 yards and five touchdowns. Philip Rivers committed four turnovers in last week’s 39-10 loss to the Vikings and has thrown 18 interceptions this season, three shy of his career-high.

ESPN’s FPI gives Los Angeles a 72.7% chance of winning this game. We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Sunday’s AFC West matchup between the Raiders and Chargers.

Follow the Heavy on Winners Facebook page for the top picks, latest odds, and more!

Raiders vs. Chargers Game Details

Date: Sunday, December 22

Time: 4:05 pm

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park (Los Angeles, California)

TV: CBS

Spread: Chargers -7.5

Total: 45

*All lines, odds, and trends are courtesy of Covers & The Action Network

Line Movement

This line opened at Chargers -6.5 and has been bet up to Chargers -7.5 with the slight majority of the bets on the Raiders and the slight majority of the money coming in on Los Angeles.

Betting Trends

Raiders are 6-8 SU and 6-8 ATS this season

Chargers are 5-9 SU and 4-8-2 ATS this season

Over is 7-7 in Raiders games this season

Under is 8-6 in Chargers games this season

Analysis & Picks

This game is a very tough handicap, as I’m not sure either side will be highly motivated. The Chargers are trying to get revenge for a 26-24 setback against the Raiders earlier this season when both teams were still in the playoff hunt. Since that win, Oakland has lost four of five since, with the only victory coming against the lowly Bengals. The Chargers have let down bettors most weeks, with a dismal 4-8-2 ATS record and are tough to back at home with very little to no crowd supporting the team. I think Melvin Gordon could be in for another big game. He recorded his only 100-yard rushing game of the season in the last meeting against Oakland. Gordon had just seven carries for 28 yards in last week’s loss to the Vikings, against a much tough rushing defense. In a game where it’s tough to pick either side, go with the points and hope Oakland is motivated enough to keep it close.

PICK: Raiders +7.5

READ NEXT: Cardinals vs. Seahawks Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

Follow Jared Smith on Twitter: @jaredleesmith