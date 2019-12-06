Raiders Release Hilarious Rookie of the Year Ad for Josh Jacobs [WATCH]

Despite the recent slump by the Oakland Raiders, Josh Jacobs still remains the centerpiece of the team’s offense. The rookie running back has been Oakland’s most impressive offensive player and he’s been doing it with a fractured shoulder. Jon Gruden talked about Jacobs recently and gave him very high praise.

“He’s fighting through a shoulder himself,” Gruden said Monday. “You know, a lot of the things that these guys are doing behind the scenes go unrecognized. He hurt his shoulder in the Green Bay game. So, we’ve tried to be smart with him. But what a great competitor he is. He’s going to be one of the best complete backs in all of football, I believe.”

Thanks to his impressive rookie season, Jacobs has become the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, according to Sports Betting Dime. Even though his play has spoken enough for itself, the Raiders are campaigning hard for the running back to win the award.

Raiders sending out buttons to campaign for their candidate @iAM_JoshJacobs pic.twitter.com/wqZoxJFuKg — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) December 6, 2019

Not only are they handing out campaign buttons, but they also cut together a campaign ad featuring fellow rookie Alec Ingold.

🗳️ 𝗔𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝘃𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀. 🗳️ ⁰Alec Ingold would like a brief moment of your time to discuss the race for Offensive Rookie of the Year: https://t.co/l20fjy96YW#JacobsForOROY | #ProBowlVote@AI_XLV | @iAM_JoshJacobs pic.twitter.com/5TaHyvtQta — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) December 6, 2019

Josh Jacobs Wins Second Rookie of the Month

Jacobs had his worst game of the season against the New York Jets in November, but that didn’t stop him from winning Offensive Rookie of the Month. He’s the first rookie since Odell Beckham Jr. to win the honor for consecutive months, according to Raiders PR.

Jacobs has already cemented himself as the best Raiders rookie running back ever and could end the season with one of the best rushing yard totals in team history.

Antonio Brown Apologizes

Not one to stay out of the spotlight very long, Antonio Brown has made more headlines with a recent Instagram post. In the lengthy caption, Brown apologizes for his recent behavior.

Over the past few weeks I’ve had the opportunity to think about everything that’s transpired and I am deeply sorry to all who I’ve offended. While my behavior was inexcusable, sometimes when people are coming at you with false information and allegations, we handle ourselves in ways that we sometimes regret. I do take full responsibility for my actions and I’m working everyday to repair what I broke. I do know that if I’m ever given the opportunity to play the game that I love, I’m going to work extremely hard to show the world how much I appreciate another chance.

It’s probably too little too late for the wide receiver to get another shot in 2019. Brown may be a special talent, but he hasn’t demonstrated the ability to not cause drama for more than a couple of weeks. The Raiders and Mike Mayock still deserve a direct apology from Brown. Until he does that, it’s hard to believe he’s changed much.

