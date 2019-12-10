Raiders Work out Former Steelers LB & Vikings DE: Report

The Oakland Raiders clearly need help on defense as they have been picked apart with ease over the last three games. Whatever is going on with Paul Guenther’s squad isn’t working and changes need to be made. According to Howard Balzer, the team previously worked out several defenders.

Raiders tryouts reported Friday: DE Ade Aruna, Olsen Pierre; LBs Travis Feeney, Jeff Holland; CBs Dontae Johnson, Jayson Stanley. — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) December 9, 2019

The most notable name there is Olsen Pierre. He played two seasons for the Arizona Cardinals and was recently on the New York Giants. His rookie season was his most impressive as he accumulated 5.5 sacks. He hasn’t reached that production since, but Benson Mayowa has proven that the Raiders have the ability to bring out the best in some defensive linemen.

Another notable player is Dontae Johnson, who played four years for the San Francisco 49ers. He’s also spent time with the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers and has started 22 games in his career. He may not be a long-term solution for the Raiders’ disappointing secondary, but adding a veteran like him could help with the late-season charge.

Ade Aruna, Travis Feeney and Jayson Stanley have not yet played an NFL game, but are young players who could bring some upside heading into the offseason.

Future of the Raiders Defense

It may seem now like the Raider defense will never figure things out, but the future is certainly bright. It can’t be forgotten that the team lost one of their most exciting defenders after the first game of the season. Johnathan Abram is the type of leader and plauyer who could make a significant difference in the defensive backfield. He still has a lot to prove, but there’s no doubt the team is excited about his potential.

The secondary also has two cornerbacks with loads of potential like Trayvon Mullen and Isaiah Johnson. Mullen has flashed the potential to be a shutdown cornerback and should only get better. Johnson got injured in the first preseason game, but there’s excitement around him.

Defensive Line Will Keep Getting Better

Arden Key, Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby are all 23 years old or younger and all three have shown the ability to get after the quarterback aat times. Crosby looks like he’s going to turn into an absolute star. Ferrell and Key have had success in flashes, but both need to be more consistent. The lack of pass rush is still a massive concern and it wouldn’t be surprising if the Raiders went after some more talent in the offseason. However, these three pass rushers could develop into what the team needs in time.

Also, don’t forget about Maurice Hurst and P.J. Hall. Hurst may be the most underrated defender on the Raiders’ roster. According to Pro Football Focus, he is the fourth-best interior pass rusher in the NFL.

Aaron Donald is simply unmatched as a pass rusher from the interior defensive line 😤 pic.twitter.com/9C8xnLFi1M — PFF (@PFF) December 6, 2019

He may not tally a ton of sacks, but he’s destroying interior offensive linemen. Hall also hasn’t been too flashy. He’s shown a really good motor in a lot of games and has even picked up a few starts this season. He was very raw coming out of Sam Houston State. His development was always going to take time. Don’t be surprised if Hurst and Hall form a solid duo for the Raiders of the future.

