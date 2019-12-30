Ravens Fan Brings the Passion With Rain Dance [WATCH]

Baltimore Ravens fans have been amongst the most spoiled in the NFL during 2019, but that doesn’t mean that they don’t bring the passion in the stands every single second.

Late in Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, cameras captured this passion in full display. In the middle of a driving rain storm, a Ravens fan went the extra mile to chant, cheer and bring the team the excitement they needed to try and chase a win.

Here’s a look at the special moment, which included a shirtless interlude:

Mark Ingram was definitely paying attention, and was appreciative.

LEGENDARY TRUSS 🤟🏾💯 https://t.co/PWAGGJmO8C — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) December 30, 2019

Here’s some video synched up with Robert Griffin III doing the exact same cheer on the sidelines, just as it was being done in the stands.

What a moment for the Ravens in what has already been a special 2019 season. If they’re to advance in the playoffs, they will need this kind of support all January long.

Ravens Making Statements in 2019

As the numbers show, the Ravens have beaten some of the best teams on their schedule this season in order to crack this advantage for 2019. It’s not easy to beat the Seahawks on the road, nor is it easy to beat the 49ers. In addition to those wins, Baltimore has also beaten the New England Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Los Angeles Rams and most recently in a huge battle of solid teams, the Buffalo Bills. Those are some of the best of the best thus far this season.

With an impressive body of work as a whole, the Ravens have made statements not only in the fact that they have won, but how they have gotten the job done. The offense has put up points and yards, while the defense has managed to keep the opposition in check as well. That type of two-headed attack only proves how dangerous the Ravens have been and could be the rest of the way.

As the playoffs come into sharper focus, it’s clear the Ravens will have a big advantage over their competition in terms of home field advantage. It remains to be seen how big of an impact it will make, but for right now, it’s merely another positive to note.

In the end, it might only serve to make them bigger favorites when all is said and done.

Torrey Smith Feeling the Ravens Passion

One person who has noticed this type of emotional response from the fans in the city already is former Baltimore wideout Torrey Smith. On the pulse of things this year, Smith says he can tell that the city of Baltimore is beginning to buzz about the Ravens again just like the old days, which is something that excites him greatly.

Here’s a look at what Smith wrote on Twitter:

Everywhere you go in Baltimore everyone is talking about the Ravens. It has that old feel again. pic.twitter.com/qEzUOy5e2w — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) December 6, 2019

Thus far this season, the Ravens have been one of the teams that has captivated the attention of the league. At 10=2 with wins over some of the elite squads in the league as well as with Lamar Jackson making an obvious case to become the NFL MVP, fans have plenty to cheer about and talk about.

It hasn’t gone unnoticed on Smith, who is very excited seeing folks pumped up about the team so much in 2019 after their great start to the season.

This is simply another way fans are choosing to show their excitement, and there is little doubt players and former players alike appreciate it.

