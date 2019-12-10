Lamar Jackson Injury: Ravens QB Banged Up Ahead of Thursday

The Baltimore Ravens got another nice week out of Lamar Jackson, but amid the happiness of a win, the team watched as Jackson sustained an injury.

As the team got back to work on Monday ahead of a short week and a Thursday battle against the New York Jets, Jackson was missing from practice. Backup quarterback Robert Griffin III got the majority of snaps in the walkthrough, and it was revealed that Jackson was dealing with a quad injury.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is dealing with a quad injury and will be limited in Monday’s walkthrough practice. During media viewing, Robert Griffin III took all the reps. Jackson came onto the field just as reporters were leaving the viewing period. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 9, 2019

This ailment is notable for the Ravens because of the nature of the schedule. Playing on Thursday, Jackson won’t have a ton of tine to try and heal himself and shake off this injury. A quad can also be difficult for a runner like Jackson to deal with, so this is a significant injury to remember this week.

Who Would Replace Lamar Jackson

Obviously, if Jackson cannot go in a short week, the Ravens would turn to Griffin to play in the game. In terms of skill and similarity in the offense, that is about as seamless a transition as a team could get. Griffin does a lot of the same things as Jackson in terms of his ability to extend the play.

Obviously, there is no replacing Jackson, but the Jets are a team who has struggled in 2019, and if there is a time to potentially get Jackson a rest if need be, this could be the week. Even without Jackson, the Ravens could do enough to beat New York.

Lamar Jackson’s Juke Video

Against the Bills while potentially being dinged up, Jackson once again turned in a play which made him look like an MVP shoo-in. On what looked like a simple run for a loss of yardage, Jackson was able to shake his way away from the defense and leave a defender completely bewildered in his wake with a move which can only be described as electric.

Here’s a look at the amazing move:

On the run, Jackson was able to go over 1,000 yards on the season, which is a very insane statistic to note for a quarterback. It’s not typically passers that are able to run for that many yards, so his ability to run has been very special to note so far this season. Arguably, stats like this show just how dramatic Jackson is managing to change the NFL game this season.

Not only does Jackson make the routine plays, but he makes plenty of insane ones as well. Add this to his greatest hits ledger for the 2019 season on the field.

Lamar Jackson’s Statistics

This season, Jackson has been the epitome of a dual threat quarterback and one of the leaders in the next generation of quarterbacks that will make waves in the league. After the action concluded this weekend, Jackson has put up 2,677 passing yards and 28 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he has rumbled for 1,017 yards and 7 touchdowns. As a whole, the Ravens have managed to find the best of Jackson on the field. Arguably, he’s become the most obvious MVP candidate in the league given these type of things.

Since being drafted out of Louisville, Jackson has begun to rewrite the book in the league in terms of what a quarterback is and can be. These numbers and plays only help to prove that in the end.

Numbers like this are just another reason Jackson is one of the NFL’s most exciting athletes to watch, and more reason fans will be worried about him ahead of another key game against the Jets.

