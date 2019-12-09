Analyst Wants NFL to Give Ravens’ Lamar Jackson MVP Award Now

Lamar Jackson has been re-writing the record books and history books for the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, and as a result, he’s become one of the frontrunners for the league’s MVP award at the end of the season.

One analyst, however, wants to skip the pleasantries and hand the award to Jackson right now before the season even ends. On ESPN’s Get Up, former punter Pat McAfee said the only way forward should be presenting Jackson with the honor right now for what he’s done so far this season.

Here’s a look at what McAfee had to say:

According to McAfee, there is nothing left for Jackson to prove. He’s done it all, and arguably, he’s right. Never has there seemed like more of a slam dunk choice for a league MVP award than there is for Jackson right now.

The league still isn’t likely to break tradition and make such an unprecedented move, but Jackson may have been the one athlete lately to actually earn such treatment.

Lamar Jackson’s Juke Video

Against the Buffalo Bills, Jackson once again turned in a play which made him look like an MVP shoo-in. On what looked like a simple run for a loss of yardage, Jackson was able to shake his way away from the defense and leave a defender completely bewildered in his wake with a move which can only be described as electric.

Here’s a look at the amazing move:

On the run, Jackson was able to go over 1,000 yards on the season, which is a very insane statistic to note for a quarterback. It’s not typically passers that are able to run for that many yards, so his ability to run has been very special to note so far this season. Arguably, stats like this show just how dramatic Jackson is managing to change the NFL game this season.

Not only does Jackson make the routine plays, but he makes plenty of insane ones as well. Add this to his greatest hits ledger for the 2019 season on the field.

Lamar Jackson’s Statistics

This season, Jackson has been the epitome of a dual threat quarterback and one of the leaders in the next generation of quarterbacks that will make waves in the league. After the action concluded this weekend, Jackson has put up 2,677 passing yards and 28 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he has rumbled for 1,017 yards and 7 touchdowns. As a whole, the Ravens have managed to find the best of Jackson on the field. Arguably, he’s become the most obvious MVP candidate in the league given these type of things.

Since being drafted out of Louisville, Jackson has begun to rewrite the book in the league in terms of what a quarterback is and can be. These numbers and plays only help to prove that in the end.

Numbers like this are just another reason Jackson is one of the NFL’s most exciting athletes to watch, and might be the only guy historically who ever earned top league honors prematurely.

