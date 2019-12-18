Ravens Reveal Cool Virtual Reality in-Game Experience [WATCH]

The Baltimore Ravens have been on the cutting edge in plenty ways during the 2019 NFL season, and another way they are making noise is with a fancy new in-stadium experience.

Go to a Ravens game and you might just be attacked by a massive flying raven that swoops down from the sky to fire fans up ahead of critical plays. Such as been the case as the team has revealed their brand new virtual reality experience. To say it’s cool would be quite an understatement.

Here’s a look at the new wrinkle the Ravens have put on the stadium:

Ever seen a 50-ft Raven land on the goal posts? Another view of our mixed reality Raven 👀 pic.twitter.com/68mjAAm4kf — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 17, 2019

It’s terrifying enough to seem completely real, yet neat enough to get fans completely fired up in the moment. Safe to say this will likely be a very popular feature come playoff time when everyone needs to get appropriately fired up.

Torrey Smith Feeling the Ravens Passion

It’s been quite a year for passion in Baltimore. One person who has noticed this type of emotional response from the fans in the city already is former Baltimore wideout Torrey Smith. On the pulse of things this year, Smith says he can tell that the city of Baltimore is beginning to buzz about the Ravens again just like the old days, which is something that excites him greatly.

Here’s a look at what Smith wrote on Twitter recently:

Everywhere you go in Baltimore everyone is talking about the Ravens. It has that old feel again. pic.twitter.com/qEzUOy5e2w — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) December 6, 2019

Thus far this season, the Ravens have been one of the teams that has captivated the attention of the league. With wins over some of the elite squads in the league as well as with Lamar Jackson making an obvious case to become the NFL MVP, fans have plenty to cheer about and talk about.

It hasn’t gone unnoticed on Smith, who is very excited seeing folks pumped up about the team so much in 2019 after their great start to the season.

Baltimore Mayor Paints City Purple

It’s not merely the stadium that is rocking in Baltimore. The whole town is beginning to catch the fever for the Ravens, and Jack Young, mayor of the city of Baltimore, wants to ensure the team is fully supported on their way.

A few weeks back, Young stepped up and made sure that the Ravens are feeling the love from their home city. He is pushing the color purple to be featured throughout the city.

Here’s a look at what was written by CBS Baltimore about the mayor’s decree and what it means for the Ravens and their home town:

“This week, Young called for businesses in Baltimore to go purple for the Ravens ahead of their prime time game against the New York Jets on Thursday night. The Department of General Services began installing purple light fixtures on city buildings Monday, and on Monday night, the Bromo Seltzer Tower, the War Memorial and City Hall Dome lit up purple. The city’s homepage also got a purple makeover. The mayor congratulated the team and said it is always great for Baltimore — and its hotels, restaurants and bars — when the Ravens are winning, noting the city will benefit from fans coming to watch and cheer on the Ravens together. “We are witnessing greatness before our eyes,” Young said in a statement. “The Ravens have been on a magical run and we want to do everything we can as a city to support the team and help keep that momentum going.”

The Ravens are arguably the best team in the NFL, and folks are fired up about how far they might go in the playoffs as a result. Knowing this, it is never a bad time to get things ready for the stretch run of the season. It’s possible if the Ravens keep winning he might have to keep Baltimore purple for the foreseeable future.

The giant flying raven only helps add to the excitement.

