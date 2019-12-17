Analyst: Ravens General Manager Doing Best Job in NFL

One of the best teams in the NFL in 2019 has been the Baltimore Ravens, and a big reason for the team’s resurgence has been the great work of the front office.

According to NFL analyst Peter Schrager, the work of the front office should be given major props for the 2019 year. In fact, Schrager says that the job Eric DeCosta has done has been the best in the entire league, and he should be the general manager of the year as a result.

Here’s a look at what he had to say on Good Morning Football:

"Ozzie Newsome laid the groundwork. Eric DeCosta hit a home run this off-season." @PSchrags picks Eric DeCosta as GM of the Year. (via @gmfb ) pic.twitter.com/UlSoPzNwJo — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 17, 2019

“I think Eric DeCosta is my pick. Not only because of what they’re doing on the field, but to think about the guys they lost, whether it be (Terrell) Suggs or Za’Darius Smith or saying goodbye to (Michael) Crabtree and John Brown and they have found a way overnight to rebuild this entire team,” Schrager said. “You get contributions from Mark Ingram, you get contributions from the rookies, Marquise Brown, and I love what they’re getting from Earl Thomas.”

As he said, the transition has been seamless in Baltimore from one regime to another.

“I think Ozzie Newsome laid the ground work, but Eric DeCosta hit a home run this offseason, all those moves are working.”

Mark Ingram Ravens’ Top Free Agent Signing

Looking for an under the radar move that paid off in a big way for a team from last March? Look no further than Ingram, who left New Orleans and didn’t generate much interest elsewhere in the league. He eventually signed with the Ravens and the return on investment has been great for Baltimore. This season, Ingram has gone for 963 yards and 10 touchdowns, and has been a key cog in the rushing attack for the Ravens to grind out yardage.

Most might have figured Ingram was the component of his offense in New Orleans, but it’s clear he’s as good as they come at running back and also a phenomenal leader. If the Ravens manage to have playoff success, Ingram and his leadership will be a big reason why.

To that end, he was one of the true steals of free agency, and one of the reasons DeCosta deserves a ton of credit for the team he built in 2019.

Marcus Peters’ Ravens Redemption

Arguably one of the best moves DeCosta and the Ravens have made in season was picking up Peters from the Los Angeles Rams. The cornerback has managed to come in and make a big difference for the defense.

Peters, acquired in an October trade with the Rams for linebacker Kenny Young and a fifth round pick, has fit right in with Baltimore’s defense. Peters has put up 33 tackles and 1 interception since joining the Ravens in the trade, and has given the team plenty of depth in their defensive backfield to rely on. That’s something which could be huge for the team come playoff time.

Many wondered if Peters could give the Ravens anything after the mild impact he was making with the Rams, but it’s clear that has been the case in a big way for Baltimore. Peters has been a seriously good addition for the team down the stretch, and his move could pay even more dividends if the Ravens can continue winning and make a playoff run.

As a whole, DeCosta has done a ton of things right including these two moves and plenty of others. That makes him an easy pick as a top GM in the minds of many.

