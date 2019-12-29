Redskins vs. Cowboys Odds, Predictions & Pick: How We’re Betting This Pivotal NFC East Finale

The Dallas Cowboys are 12.5-point favorites over the Washington Redskins in Sunday’s NFC East matchup at AT&T Stadium.

Washington (3-12) will be without first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, who injured his ankle in the second half of last Sunday’s 41-35 overtime loss to the Giants. Case Keenum has been elevated to the starting duties, which may not be the worst thing for Washington. Keenum led two separate 14-point rallies in relief of Haskins and threw for 158 yards with a score. Keenum has also seen the Cowboys defense this season, tossing two touchdown passes in a Week 2 loss.

Dallas (7-8) has struggled mightily down the stretch and now fail to control their own postseason destiny after a 17-9 loss to the Eagles last Sunday, which knocked the Cowboys out of first place in the division. Dallas now needs a Philadelphia loss to the Giants coupled with a win over the Redskins in order to make the playoffs. Dak Prescott is expected to play despite battling through a shoulder injury. Ezekiel Elliot has rushed for 1,235 yards this season, the third 1,000-yard season in his first four years in the NFL.

ESPN’s FPI gives Dallas a 92.0% chance of winning this game. We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Sunday’s NFC East matchup between the Redskins and Cowboys.

Redskins vs. Cowboys Game Details

Date: Sunday, December 29

Time: 4:25 pm

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV: FOX

Spread: Cowboys -12.5

Total: 45.5

Line Movement

This line opened at Cowboys -7.5 and has been bet all the way up to Cowboys -12.5 with the majority of the bets and money coming in on Dallas. This line is correlated with the action and is moving with the market.

Betting Trends

Redskins are 3-12 SU and 6-9 ATS this season

Cowboys are 7-8 SU and 8-7 ATS this season

Under is 8-7 in Redskins games this season

Over is 9-6 in Cowboys games this season

Analysis & Picks

The Redskins injury report is longer than a CVS receipt. Terry McLaurin (concussion), Josh Norman (illness) and Landon Collins (shoulder) will all miss Sunday’s finale due to various injuries and ailments. That’s not a surprise for two reasons. One, at this stage of the season, every NFL team is banged up. Second, and most importantly, the Redskins have not handled injuries well this season, most notably a nasty dispute with veteran offensive lineman Trent Williams. Injuries aside, Dallas needs this game a lot more than the Redskins do, and I do expect them to be fighting not only for the postseason but for Jason Garrett’s job. That being said, as talented as this Cowboys group may be, it’s just not their year. They have had every opportunity to slam the door on the NFC East and have come up empty on every occasion. I’m not saying the Cowboys lose outright, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it happened. Keenum and Adrian Peterson should both feel right at home playing in their home state. Take the points and watch the final chapter of the 2019 Cowboys meltdown.

PICK: Redskins +12.5

