Bears GM Has Made Decision on Mitchell Trubisky in 2020

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky’s 2019 season can best be described in one word, and it’s a word Bears general manager Ryan Pace used multiple times in his first press conference since the season began in September: regression.

Yet Pace and Bears head coach Matt Nagy seem content to stick with Trubisky going forward. When asked Tuesday if he plans on keeping Trubisky as his starting quarterback moving forward, Pace did not hesitate in his response.

Ryan Pace on Mitchell Trubisky: “I think We’re Still Watching the Guy Grow”

Pace, who has been widely criticized for selecting Trubisky over Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 NFL draft, says he fully plans on keeping Trubisky as his starter moving forward. Citing Trubisky’s “growth process” and noting multiple noteworthy “moments” Trubisky showed the team this year, Pace explained that he and Nagy intend to keep working with Trubisky, who is still a work in progress entering his fourth year as a pro.

When asked if he had plans to pick up Trubisky’s fifth-year option, Pace wasn’t so certain, however. “We’re not at that point right now,” Pace said, noting that he was planning on making that decision this coming offseason after he and Nagy had more time to look back and reflect on the Bears disappointing 8-8 season.