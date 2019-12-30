Seahawks vs. Eagles: Spread, Odds & Prediction for Wild Card Game

The Seahawks will take on the Eagles during Wild Card Weekend in the NFL playoffs. Philadelphia is a one-point favorite in the opening spread and the over-under is set at 45.5 in the betting line, per OddsShark.

The Seahawks were 7-8-1 against the spread this season. The total went over in eight games and under in seven matchups. Philadelphia has fared even worse in Vegas going 6-9 against the spread. The Eagles hit the under in eight matchups and the over in seven contests.

Seattle was victorious over Philadelphia 17-9 in their November matchup earlier this season. The Seahawks’ pass rush was dominant against the Eagles during their first contest and this was without Jadeveon Clowney who was injured. Wilson spoke about the victory after the game.

“I thought we played a great game in a sense that we were able to move the ball extremely well against a really tough defense, one of the top defenses we played this year with all their players, all their schemes and all the different things they do,” Wilson said, per ESPN.

The Seahawks Have Struggled to Establish the Run After Key Injuries

It is worth noting that Rashaad Penny played a key role in Seattle’s victory in Philadelphia earlier this season. Just a few weeks later, Penny would find himself on the injured list. The Seahawks also lost lead-back Chris Carson and backup C.J. Prosise to injuries as well.

Seattle brought back Marshawn Lynch for help at running back. Lynch was able to break free on a few carries against the 49ers but was mostly held under wraps in his return. It will be interesting to see if Lynch can play a key role on the Seahawks during the playoffs. Travis Homer did well with his opportunities as well since Carson went down.

Prediction: Seahawks Top the Eagles on the Road

Seattle ended the regular season on a bit of a down note with two straight losses, while the Eagles appear to finally be hitting their stride. It is hard to have a lot of confidence in either of these teams heading into the postseason.

The Seahawks have been decimated by injuries to close out the season and the offense sputtered down the stretch. Philadelphia has won four straight games after a slow start to the season. However, the Eagles also played in one of the worst divisions in the NFL, while the Seahawks have battled in the NFC West.

The Seahawks have had a knack for playing in close games and won the majority of them this season. Seattle will have to do it on the road, but we like their chances. Throughout the season, the Seahawks have been the better team and enter the matchup a bit more tested than the Eagles. Look for the Seahawks to complete the sweep of the Eagles.

Heavy’s Pick: Seahawks 24 Eagles 20. Seahawks Cover +1 Spread. Under on the Point Total.