Seahawks Receiver’s MCL Injury Puts Status in Doubt for Playoffs

The Seattle Seahawks injuries are continuing to add up as wide receiver Jaron Brown sustained an MCL injury against the 49ers in the regular-season finale. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Brown’s status for the Seahawks’ playoff matchup against the Eagles is in doubt.

“Seahawks WR Jaron Brown suffered an MCL sprain last night, source said. They’ll see how he progresses over the next couple days. Long trip to Philly for Sunday’s playoff vs. the #Eagles,” Pelissero tweeted.

Brown is just the latest player to go down on a banged-up offensive unit. Seattle lost Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise in Week 16 against the Cardinals. Tackle Duane Brown continues to be sidelined with a knee injury, while running back Rashaad Penny along with center Justin Britt were previously lost for this season.

The Seahawks Fear Linebacker Mychal Kendricks Tore His ACL

Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks also sustained a knee injury against San Francisco, and it is unclear if he will be able to return for the playoffs. ESPN’s Brady Henderson detailed Pete Carroll’s brief updates on both players during his weekly radio show.

“Pete Carroll tells @710ESPNSeattle that the Seahawks haven't seen the test results on Mychal Kendricks, so no update on Kendricks or Jaron Brown. Carroll said postgame they both suffered knee sprains. He said Quandre Diggs should be be back this week,” Henderson noted on Twitter.

While the Seahawks have not released the test results, the team fears Kendricks tore his ACL against the 49ers which would end his season as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

“Sources: #Seahawks LB Mychal Kendricks is believed to have torn his ACL. He’ll have an MRI to confirm, but a huge loss for Seattle as they march on into the playoffs,” Rapoport tweeted.