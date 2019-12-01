Seahawks Update Jadeveon Clowney’s Injury & Players Battling Flu

The Seattle Seahawks are expecting to get Jadeveon Clowney back against the Vikings after the star defensive end missed the matchup against the Eagles in Week 12 with a hip injury. The Seahawks officially listed Clowney as questionable, but Seattle head coach Pete Carroll noted that the pass rusher “should be ready to go.”

“We just practiced him very lightly today, but he did well yesterday and he’s fine,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “He should be ready to go.”

Jarran Reed is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, but Carroll explained that the defensive tackle is also expected to play. Carroll noted that some of the Seahawks players have been battling the flu but are unlikely to miss the Monday Night Football matchup. Tyler Lockett, David Moore, Jordan Roos and Poona Ford are among the players that missed time with the illness.

“It has been an interesting week for us,” Carroll explained, per Seahawks.com. “The practices have been really good. We’ve had some guys that have had the illness that’s going around. So, we’ve kept some guys out. Everybody we think of those guys are going to play. There’s no reason that they won’t, other than they feel lousy.”

Clowney Has Not Ruled Out Surgery to Repair His Hip

While Clowney is expected to play in Week 13, he did not rule out surgery for his injured hip but remains optimistic he will not need it. Clowney emphasized that he is “feeling better,” per ESPN.

“Not at this moment, I don’t [need surgery],” Clowney told ESPN. “That’s a good thing. I ain’t too worried about it. I’m feeling better today. Worry about tomorrow when it gets here. Live for today.”

Clowney initially sustained the injury against the 49ers in Week 10 but finished the game. ESPN reported Clowney had difficulty lifting his leg by the end of the Seahawks-Niners matchup.

Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer Admits to Taking Pieces of the Seahawks’ Offensive Scheme

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, Seahawks fans should be honored by Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer who praised Seattle’s offensive scheme. Zimmer even admitted that the Vikings have taken parts of the Seahawks offense, particularly how Seattle uses play-action.

“The play actions (are impacted by Russell Wilson),” Zimmer noted, per Vikings.com. “He’s really good at the boots and the play actions and getting the ball vertically down the field. (Tyler) Lockett is a tremendous receiver, (DK) Metcalf. I think it’s just the way, the style that they want to play. I talked to Pete (Carroll), I think it was my first year, and we were running back pretty good then, play actions. I said, “Yeah, we’re trying to be like you.”