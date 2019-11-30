Seahawks Unveil Bold Jerseys & Uniform Combo Against Vikings

The Seattle Seahawks revealed their uniform choice for their big Monday Night Football matchup against the Minnesota Vikings and fans will have no trouble finding the players on the field. The Seahawks will wear their action green jerseys but are switching things up with blue pants.

Seattle wore the same action green jerseys earlier this season on Thursday Night Football against the Rams but also had on green pants. The Seahawks released a video with their mascot Blitz showing off the unique uniform combo.

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner is a fan of the green jerseys but also voiced a request for black uniforms in the future, per The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar.

“Bobby Wagner says some guys on the team have input on uniforms, so he’s a fan of this week’s #ActionGreenGang combo. If it was up to him, they’d have all black jerseys with green trim. (That’d be fire.),” Dugar tweeted.

The green jerseys are just one of four options for the Seahawks this season along with their blue, wolf grey and white editions.

The Seahawks Have 2 Straight Primetime Matchups

The Seahawks have two straight upcoming primetime matchups as they get ready to face the Vikings on Monday Night Football. Seattle will then take on the Rams in a Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 14. The Seahawks are hoping to have star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney back on the field after he missed Week 12 with a hip injury.

“We’re counting on him getting back,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said, per Seahawks.com. “We are, we’re counting on him getting back, but he’s still got to make it. That’s a little twinge of optimism there again. He feels good about it and he wants to go. He’s going to try and make it.”

Seahawks Are a 3-Point Favorite vs. Vikings

Seattle is a three-point favorite over Minnesota in the latest point spread, per OddsShark. Vegas is expecting a high-scoring game with the total set at 50 points.

Last week, the Seahawks opened as slight underdogs against the Eagles, but the line fluctuated as the Seahawks were favored in many places hours before kickoff. Seattle was a sizable underdog against the 49ers in their last Monday Night Football appearance in Week 10. Carroll noted the team is growing tighter is a group.

“This is the team that I think we’ll look back on, there was this deep seeded, longstanding care for each other that comes about in terms of harmony that they really are together,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “They’re with us on everything and they’re going along with it. They’re pliable in a sense. They’re growing into the belief that they can win football games…It’s obvious with all of the close games that we’ve played. The ability to do that comes from the belief that they have for themselves, what they are capable of doing, what the guys around them are capable of doing. That’s a very strongness in here. It’s like, the force is strong in this room. It’s pretty cool.