Shaquille O’Neal Tells ‘True Story’ About Stevie Wonder Seeing Him: [WATCH]

Former NBA center and current TNT basketball commentator Shaquille O’Neal, who has become well-known since his playing days for sports analysis and commentary that ranges from hilarious to ridiculous, has added another ‘Say what?’ story to his growing repertoire.

During a game break on TNT Thursday night, O’Neal told a story that had his co-hosts in stitches. The story involved legendary R&B singer and songwriter Stevie Wonder, who has been blind since he was a baby–and according to Shaq, he thinks Wonder saw him once.

According to Shaq: “We lived in a building on Wilshire,” O’Neal began, referencing an apparent former apartment building the two legends once shared. “I’m already in the building, I’m coming through the lobby, the door opens–there’s Stevie Wonder,” Shaq said. “He comes in,” Shaq continued, “Says ‘What’s up, Shaq?’ presses the button–true story–presses the button, [to the elevator] gets off on his floor by himself, goes to his room,” he recalled.

According to O’Neal, he immediately “Called every person I knew, told them the story,” because he could not believe what he just saw. Here’s Shaq telling his colleagues, which include Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson, the story last night on TNT:

Shaq’s story about Stevie Wonder had the guys rolling 😂 pic.twitter.com/OmYYbtSN2Y — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 13, 2019

Shaq is Second Superstar to Fuel Stevie Wonder Rumors This Week

Shaq isn’t the only one who has been questioning whether or not Wonder actually has eyesight. Singer Lionel Richie went on The Kelly Clarkson Show Wednesday and expressed a similar sentiment about Wonder, although Richie was laughing and appeared to be joking the entire time, whereas O’Neal swore the story about Wonder is a true one.

Richie joked that he had “been spending my whole life with him thinking he can see. I know he can see,” the singer said, before telling a story about visiting Wonder awhile back.

“I went to his house,” Richie said. “He says, ‘Wanna hear a new song? I’ve got it in the car. C’mon, go with me.'” So Richie walked with Wonder to his car, where he said Wonder got in the driver’s seat before starting the car. “He cranks the car up, he puts the tape in, right? And then he does this [turns and looks around] and starts driving back down the driveway,” Richie remembered. “And I screamed, ‘Stevie! What are you doing?’ And he said, ‘Ah, got you, didn’t I?'”

Wonder has yet to respond to either story.

