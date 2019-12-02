ESPN Insider Expects ‘Significant Changes’ to Eagles Staff: Report

The Eagles came into the season as Super Bowl favorites. Now they are favorites for a coaching overhaul.

The underachieving team still has an outside shot to make the playoffs. In fact, the Eagles could actually win the NFC East and host a home playoff game. Even so, they would likely be one and done. While head coach Doug Pederson denied any dramatic personnel moves or coaching changes were coming down the pipeline, don’t rule it out.

ESPN Insider Chris Mortensen, one of the most plugged-in NFL reporters in the business, speculated that changes might be on the horizon and high-level executives would be held accountable. Mortensen emphasized that he doesn’t expect the Eagles to move on from Pederson, but he does predict “significant changes” barring a lengthy playoff run.

It should be noted that he hasn’t talked to Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie. This is strictly his opinion based on Lurie’s track record.

“Here’s what I can tell you, I haven’t spoken to Jeffery Lurie, the Eagles owner … he hasn’t replied to a text either,” Mortensen said on ESPN’s “Coast to Coast” show. “But I do know his history, even when Andy Reid was coaching Philadelphia, he will hold people accountable if you are performing below expectations. Right now, the Eagles are performing below expectations.”

“Barring a run in the playoffs, I would say there are going to be some significant changes on the Philadelphia staff. And I’m not saying Doug Pederson will be fired, but I am saying there will be some staff changes significantly that Lurie, the owner, would want.”

Doug Pederson Downplays Talk of Staff Changes

Many were calling for the immediate firing of both offensive coordinator Mike Groh and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz after Sunday’s embarrassing loss to Miami. On Monday, Doug Pederson ruled out any potential personnel or coaching changes this year.

The head coach put it on his leaders inside the locker room to correct mistakes and get things back on track. Remember, the Eagles can still win the NFC East by running the table and beating the Cowboys on Dec. 22. Pederson doesn’t want to do anything drastic just to “send a message” to the team.

